With upgrades needed to the offensive line and a big question mark at the quarterback spot, who do the Steelers select in the 2024 NFL Draft?

With a first-round playoff exit to the Buffalo Bills, the season ended in line with preseason expectations for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But considering the the challenges the team overcame to get there — three starting quarterbacks, a new offensive coordinator, the resurgence of the run game, and significant injuries to Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick — the season should be considered a success for the Steelers.

Now, the franchise enters the offseason and will look to draft or sign upgrades at several positions — namely the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary. The battle for the starting quarterback spot between Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett will be the major headline in Pittsburgh until next season, but a solid crop of draft picks could be the difference-maker in 2024. Here are four sneaky-good players the Steelers should target in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jackson Powers-Johnson (C), Oregon

Center is one of the biggest positions of need on the Pittsburgh offensive line. Center Mason Cole had a Pro Football Focus Player Grade of 57.7, placing him in the “below-average” category. In 2023, Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson gave up no sacks and allowed just one pressure on the year as part of an elite Oregon offensive line that allowed just four sacks on the season. Powers-Johnson is also a powerful and explosive blocker in the run game.

The 2023 Rimington Award winner for the best center in college football, Jackson Powers-Johnson is another offensive lineman that Pittsburgh will look at with its first-round pick.

Edgerrin Cooper (LB), Texas A&M

The Steelers overhauled their inside linebacker corps last offseason, bringing in Cole Holcomb, Kwan Alexander, Elandon Roberts, and Mykal Walker. This quartet performed admirably, but Roberts was the only player to appear in at least 10 games and the team needs a player who can anchor this group for years to come.

Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper is coming off a fine senior season in which he finished with 84 tackles (17 for a loss), eight sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles. Cooper is as quick as they come at the ILB position, with the speed to cover tight ends and running backs. While he lacks some of the power that NFL teams covet, Cooper is not afraid to be physical and has great vision and timing when it comes to making plays. Cooper would be the perfect fit alongside a hard-hitting linebacker like Holcomb or Roberts.

Myles Murphy (DT), North Carolina

One of the standout players at the East-West Shrine Bowl, North Carolina defensive tackle Myles Murphy is rising on draft boards. As a space-eating defensive tackle, Murphy did not post dominant numbers (24 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, one fumble recovered), but demonstrated frequent dominance against the run and is a strong pass-rusher. Murphy has the potential to eventually be a replacement for aging All-Pro Cameron Heyward.

Zach Frazier (C/G), West Virginia

If Jackson-Powers is off the board or if the Steelers go a different direction in the first round, Steelers fans should not fret because West Virginia lineman Zach Frazier will be there in Round 2. Frazier is an experienced lineman with 47 career starts (mostly at center) who is a powerful run blocker. He also demonstrates a great understanding of defenses and is astute at making pre-snap reads. A projected second-round pick, Zach Frazier is another lineman the Steelers should strongly consider taking in the NFL Draft.