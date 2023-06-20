Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg released California Gurls in 2010, and now, 13 years later, it's a certified Diamond classic. The fun and light hearted collaboration crossed the 10 million sales mark on Tuesday, awarding the song this sparkly recognition, per TMZ.

When the track was first released in 2010, it easily climbed the Billboard Hot 100. It's not surprising either, Katy Perry was in the height of relevance and the music video for the song quickly drew attention. Plus, studio heavy hitters like Dr. Luke, Max Martin, and Benny Blanco produced the song, yielding great results.

Diamond awards honor artists whose sales of singles or albums reach 10 million copies. The awards were created in 1999. Above Diamonds are platinum, multi-platinum, and gold.

With this award, Perry knocked Lady Gaga from the top spot of most Diamond hits among women artists. Some of her other awards are for songs Firework, Roar, and Dark Horse. But, exciting news for Snoop Dogg, it's his first Diamond record.

According to Perry, California Gurls responds to Empire State of Mind (2009), by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys. Its lyrics are an ode to California, where both Perry and Snoop were born and raised. The song incorporates disco-pop and funk-pop with influences of new wave and electropop.

The iconic music video for the song featured the classic candy inspired set, design, and costume. The land is the fictional Candyfornia. It was inspired by Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, and the board game Candyland. On December 2010, the song was awarded a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.