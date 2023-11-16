Rapper Snoop Dogg announced in a social media post that he's giving up smoking and to please respect his privacy during this time.

Who saw this one coming? Rapper Snoop Dogg is claiming that he's quitting smoking.

The entertainer, known for his love of marijuana, put a post up on Instagram stating that he's quitting and is asking for privacy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Snoop Dogg's decision to give up smoking

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke,” Snoop Dogg posted. “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

The fans' reactions were quite mixed. It appears many think the announcement means end times are coming.

“We are officially in a new world,” says one comment. “Okay I never believed in the ‘end of times' but now I do,” another stated.

Other followers were in denial.

“I refuse to believe this. Definitely a part of some marketing campaign that he's a part of,” one comment read. “Marketing. He's going to launch his own edibles or vape brand,” someone else posted.

Whatever the reason for quitting it'll take some getting used to, considering he's known for smoking. However, he's recently hinted at cutting back.

He told the Daily Mail in March, “Being a grandfather has changed me in multiple ways.”

According to the Mail, the rapper is said to smoke up to 150 joints daily. He even has a full-time blunt roller that's paid $50,000 a year named Renaged Piranha.

Whether he keeps to not smoking, or if it's some wild publicity scheme, we'll see what Snoop Dogg does in the near future when he comes down from his high.