Ed Sheeran and Snoop Dogg's friendship just got a whole new twist. The ‘Shape of you' singer reminisced about a memorable marijuana moment during a recent appearance on Conan O'Brien's podcast back in March.

Accompanied by his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and mother-in-law, Ed Sheeran ventured backstage to meet Snoop Dogg. They share Russell Crowe as a mutual friend. Knowing Snoop's reputation as an enthusiastic marijuana user, he couldn't resist the opportunity to share a joint.

“I don't really smoke at all. I was in the dressing room, and they're just [smoking] blunt after blunt after blunt. I was like, I guess at some point during the night, I have to, just to say I smoked with Snoop Dogg.”

Sheeran revealed that Snoop offered him marijuana. “He was like, ‘Do you want some?' and I was like, now's the time. We were having a good conversation. So I have a bit, and I was like, I don't feel too bad, this is good. Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more.”

Amid laughter from Conan O'Brien and the studio audience, Sheeran humorously admitted, “I just remember looking at him and being like, I can't see right now.”

Now, Sheeran's marijuana experience comes after he previously discussed his past drug use before the release of his Disney+ documentary series, “The Sum of it All.” He also shared insights into his experimentation with various substances.

In the podcast, it's not just Ed Sheeran and Snoop Dogg who bonded over marijuana. He and O'Brien also had a talk about their Irish heritage. This includes the distinctive features that set them apart during their younger years, including Sheeran's fiery red hair.