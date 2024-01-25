The rapper and actor had a lot to say about the movie's influences, his football league, and more.

Recently, ClutchPoints had a chance to attend a roundtable with Snoop Dogg. He discussed his new film, The Underdoggs, his inspirations for the movie, and the job he once held going door-knocking.

Snoop was at his Inglewood, California, compound last Tuesday to enthusiastically talk to us and other reporters as he's gearing up for the movie's release on Prime Video Friday.

The football-themed film centers around Jaycen “2J's” Jennings (Snoop Dogg), a sports superstar. He has a massive ego and poor sportsmanship, which resulted in him getting kicked off the field. Due to an incident, Jennings was ordered to perform community service in Long Beach. He then gets the idea of coaching a pee wee football team to help restore his reputation and win back an ex-girlfriend from the past. Things aren't always as easy as they seem, and 2J learns many lessons along the way.

Snoop vs 2J: Are they similar?

ClutchPoints asked him whether his character as 2J was anything like him in real life.

“Oh, 2J ain't nothing like me,” Snoop said. “He's more like my coaches, coach Kmac, my defensive coordinator, who was very vulgar, aggressive, passionate. But, there was a message behind all of the words that he used.”

Considering the nature of the film, he was questioned about how he felt the film endorses youth football.

“I think that it represents positivity, unity, and what's necessary,” he confessed. “Some of those kids need that. This is all they have. And through sports and through football, you can achieve many things.

“It doesn't all have to be about going to the NFL. It's more about achieving life goals,” he continued.

Snoop Dogg's contributions to youth football

Snoop talked at length about what he's contributed to youth football. After all, the league that he formed has had some amazing results.

“Through my football league, the Snoopy Football League, we started in 2005, just to give you an example, we have over 50 to 60 kids that have made it into the NFL, from a program that was started years ago based off of, you know, us caring about the kids and giving them opportunities.”

C.J. Stroud was one of the superstars that came from the league. The Texans quarterback made the playoffs this season and was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“C.J. is like a perfect example of every kid in my league that makes it to the league. They're usually not the best player on their team at that time. But they're the best kid on the team at that time,” he said of the NFL star.

Long Beach Polytechnic High School's influence in The Underdoggs

Snoop opened up about using a lot of the Long Beach Polytechnic High School that's in existence today in the movie. It's where he attended school and played football. Essentially, most of his family attended the institution.

“I tried to stay true to the essence of where I come from,” he said.

“Poly high school…This is the most prolific high school in Southern California, as far as I'm concerned. When you think about the greats that came through that campus,” Snoop Dogg added.

He named some “greats” that came from the school. “John Wayne, Bille Jean King, Carl Weathers, just to name a few…shall I continue?” He, of course, added to the mix “Snoop Dogg” and megastar “Cameron Diaz.”

What's behind all the success that stems from there? “So it's the water,” he said.

“That's one school that understands tradition. So putting tradition in this movie shows that my tradition will always be upheld and kept close to my heart,” the performer continued.

Themes for The Underdoggs

The themes they chose for the characters in The Underdoggs were influenced greatly by the “Drop It Like It's Hot” rapper's childhood.

“We had girls that played in the league,” he said. “We had kids who come from poverty that lived in certain homes that didn't want nobody to know where they lived at. We had superstar players on the team without fathers or direction.”

Much of this is shown in The Underdoggs, as you see kids from different backgrounds and the girl player, Ghost (Kylah Davila).

One revealing part of the roundtable was when a reporter from the Long Beach Press-Telegram asked Snoop questions, he told about a job he once had.

“By the way, I used to sell the Long Beach Press-Telegram,” the rap star revealed. “I was one of those door-to-door guys. ‘Hi ma'am, my name is Calvin and I work for the Press-Telegram. Would you like to subscribe?' I was one of those guys.”

The Underdoggs will be released on January 26 on Prime Video.