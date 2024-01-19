Snoop Dogg reveals he turned down a $100-million contract from OnlyFans because his wife would not allow him.

Snoop Dogg turned down a tempting $100 million OnlyFans deal. Business Insider reveals that his decision was influenced by his wife's disapproval. During an Instagram Live session on “Wake & Bake with Double S Express” with actor Slink Johnson, the rapper shared details about the lucrative offer.

Snoop Dogg says he turned down an OnlyFans deal They told him he could make $100M — all he had to do was 'pull that thang out' "I've got a Black wife … Ain’t no way in the world she's gonna allow me to go on there" pic.twitter.com/LpvhwVH1Rg — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 19, 2024

“They were like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.” Snoop Dogg recounted. However, he emphasized that his commitment to his “Black wife,” Shante Broadus, meant he couldn't entertain the proposition.

“Ain't no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money,” asserted the rapper.

While the exact terms of the potential deal remain unclear, representatives for Snoop Dogg and OnlyFans have not provided comments as of yet. Despite the financial allure, Snoop Dogg prioritized his relationship over the opportunity. Highlighting the impact of his wife's stance on his decision.

Now, Snoop Dogg is not the only celebrity approached by OnlyFans. To this date, OnlyFans has become a popular platform for various celebrities, including rap artists like Iggy Azalea and Tyga. Just last year, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards revealed her staggering $2 million payout per month.

The paywalled platform has experienced significant growth, with gross user payments rising from $4.8 billion in 2021 to $5.6 billion in 2022, showcasing its increasing prominence in the digital landscape. A $100 million offer for Snoop Dogg would be just a cent compared to OnlyFans' total earnings.