Denise Richards, known for her appearances on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is making waves and cashing in on her OnlyFans account. While the platform is often associated with explicit content, Richards takes a less risqué approach, but it hasn't stopped her from earning big bucks. According to a close source, the actress boasts an impressive following of “100,000 subscribers” and rakes in a staggering $2 million per month, Yahoo reports.

Denise Richards is earning HOW MUCH from her OnlyFans?!#RHOBH https://t.co/qYM0v97H9V — Reality Tea (@RealityTea) June 20, 2023

The substantial income from her OnlyFans venture might explain why Richards opted for a reduced role on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” With such significant monthly earnings, she can afford to be selective with her on-screen commitments. However, Denise Richards isn't the only one in her family capitalizing on the platform's popularity. Her daughter, Sammi Sheen, joined OnlyFans on her 18th birthday and has already amassed “4,000 followers.” By doing “almost nothing,” Sammi is pocketing an impressive $80,000 per month.

OnlyFans, a subscription-based content-sharing site, has witnessed a surge in popularity, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Content creators, including celebrities, have flocked to the platform to engage with their fans and monetize their content. Other notable figures such as Brandi Glanville, Sonja Morgan, and Larsa Pippen have joined the ranks of Cardi B, Amber Rose, and Blac Chyna in exploring the platform's potential.

While the exact earnings of these celebrities remain undisclosed, OnlyFans has proven to be a lucrative endeavor for many. Larsa Pippen, for example, has shared that she earns a staggering $10,000 per day by selling pictures of her feet. Since Denise Richards hopped on the OnlyFans bandwagon almost a year ago, she has undoubtedly seen her bank account grow significantly.

With her successful foray into OnlyFans, Denise Richards demonstrates that the platform can be a lucrative avenue beyond the explicit content often associated with it. As she continues to enjoy her massive monthly earnings, Richards solidifies her status as a savvy entrepreneur in the digital realm.