Snoop Dogg's viral ad had the internet shook with his admission to quit smoking, but the sales did not go as planned.

According to The Daily, Solo Brands, the company behind Solo Stove, has a new leader. Christopher Metz, former Vista Outdoor CEO, is now the president, CEO, and board director. The leadership change follows Solo's unsuccessful marketing efforts. Notably the Snoop Dogg campaign for Solo Stove, which did not result in substantial revenue growth.

Now, the Snoop Dogg ad was a success in terms of collaboration. It even earned recognition on Ad Age's list of the best ads of 2023. However, Solo Brands reported underwhelming sales and a negative impact on EBITDA. Interim CFO Andrea Tarbox acknowledged that while the marketing campaigns increased brand awareness, they did not achieve the anticipated sales boost.

In response to the challenges, Solo has adjusted its guidance for 2023. With projected revenue between $490 million and $500 million. This is down from the previous estimate of $520 million to $540 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 14% to 15%. Compared to the earlier guidance of 17% to 18%.

Incoming CEO Christopher Metz brings over 25 years of experience in leading consumer and durable goods companies. Metz is credited with repositioning and transforming Vista, driving revenue and profit growth. He also successfully managed the company's financial stability. This time, fans also a hope a better Snoop Dogg ad in the future.

Despite the challenges, Solo Brands remains optimistic about building awareness through new campaigns and leveraging Metz's leadership to enhance shareholder value. Outgoing CEO John Merris expressed gratitude for his team and directors.