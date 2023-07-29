Kevin Garnett was arguably the most intense player ever to play in the NBA. He gave 110% effort every time he took the floor and was willing to do everything and anything it took for his team to win games.

Garnett recently uploaded a post to social media that contradicts his usual uber-intense and locked-in persona, though. He recalled a wild story on partying with Snoop Dogg the night before a game against the Toronto Raptors back when Garnett was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, per a tweet from Garnett's official Twitter account:

“We go to the show, the show was banging, Snoop killed that… We played the Toronto Raptors at noon. Halftime, I'm leading the league in rebounds, I have no rebounds.”

Never forget that time I hung out with @SnoopDogg till 7am when we had a game at noon. Was leading the league in rebounds and had 0 at halftime. Damn sure learned my lesson! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/c1WyezPrhX — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) July 28, 2023

Kevin Garnett, 47, played for three different NBA franchises across his 21 years in the league — the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets — but had his best years as a member of the Timberwolves. He averaged 19.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game across 970 career regular season games with Minnesota (933 starts).

During his time with the Timberwolves, Garnett led the entire NBA in rebounds per game for four consecutive seasons, from the 2003-04 season to 2006-07, his last season in Minnesota before being traded to the Boston Celtics.

Garnett may not have led the Timberwolves to a title or even an NBA Finals appearance, for that matter, but he's still the best player in Minnesota franchise history and was a huge reason why the team was a contender during the 2000s.