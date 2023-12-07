Rachel Zegler discloses some highlights of working on the new Snow White with singing and how she worked with CGI.

The remake of Snow White is coming, and Rachel Zeglar gave a little preview of what's ahead.

On Variety's Actors on Actors series, the star discussed working with CGI on Disney's upcoming Snow White movie, where she'll be the iconic princess. The film will also feature Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

Rachel Zeglar discusses starring in Snow White

When discussing the role, she knows how important of an icon the princess is. She wanted to do White justice as an actor.

Rachel Zegler says Disney's live-action #SnowWhite is "a bit different story wise." She says acting with CGI characters was "really intense." "That first-look image went out… and there’s a lot of CGI in the film…There was a lot of puppetry and CGI in post. There’s a lot of… pic.twitter.com/mvmaUWPhDU — Variety (@Variety) December 7, 2023

“This is an iconic thing that people really care about,” Ziegler admitted. “I don't want to mess this up for anybody, including myself. The writers and Marc Webb and our entire producing team…it's a bit different story-wise. We were able to do Whistle While You Work, which made me really happy and excited. I was really nervous more about the technical element. That first-look image went out…and there's a lot of CGI in the film.”

Whistle While You Work was an iconic song in the original animated Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs from 1937.

She explained how CGI worked with live-action and singing.

“Most of the day was spent singing to nothing,” she said. “I'm sure you also know how that can be. There was a lot of puppetry and CGI in post. It was really intense. There's a lot of bloopers of me tossing a broom and letting it fall to the ground because that's apparently how you toss things off to CGI characters. But it's so much fun!”

Snow White with Rachel Zegler will open in theaters on March 21, 2025.