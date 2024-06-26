Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is reportedly being considered as the new manager for the Wales national football team by the Football Association of Wales (FAW).

The FAW decided to end Rob Page’s time as manager last Friday after three and a half years. This decision came mainly because Wales did not qualify for Euro 2024. The FAW wants to be careful in picking the next manager since the next important game is in September when Wales will start their Nations League campaign against Turkey.

Thierry Henry: A top candidate for Wales

According to the BBC, Henry is a top candidate for the job. He is currently in charge of France’s Under-21 team and is preparing them for the Paris Olympics next month. Henry also has a strong connection to Wales because he earned his coaching badges with the FAW.

Former Wales striker Robert Earnshaw shared his support for Henry’s potential appointment on BBC Wales’ Elis James' Feast of Football podcast. Earnshaw mentioned Henry’s deep knowledge of Welsh football and praised his football intelligence, which he noticed during their time together on the FAW coaching course.

“I spent some time with Thierry on the coaching course a couple of years ago because he was on the Welsh FA course,” Earnshaw said.

“He knows David Adams and the set-up, and he understands Welsh football. The one thing that stood out when I was sat with Thierry was his football brain is brilliant.

“With France Under-21s and the Olympic team, he understands young players. He would raise the bar and the level. I don't know whether he would want it. I could see someone like Thierry doing it. His football brain is brilliant, he's so sharp, advanced, and has got great ideas.”

Henry had a stellar playing career. He won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and many individual awards with Arsenal, where he became the club’s all-time leading scorer. He also won two La Liga titles and the Champions League with Barcelona. In coaching, Henry has been an assistant to the Belgian national team and managed Monaco and Montreal Impact.

Some FAW officials believe appointing a high-profile manager like Henry could bring significant attention to the team, similar to what happened when they hired Ryan Giggs in 2018. Giggs, a former Wales and Manchester United captain, brought a lot of attention to the team. Henry’s appointment would be even more prestigious, given his status as one of the greatest players of his generation. Despite the FAW’s limited budget, they think Henry’s ongoing media and sponsorship deals could make the role financially appealing for him.

Henry is a strong candidate to become the next Wales manager. His vast football knowledge, impressive playing career, and coaching experience make him a suitable choice. The FAW will take their time to make a decision, aiming to choose the best leader to guide the Welsh team forward.