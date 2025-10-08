Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved a milestone that no soccer player before him has ever reached. The Portuguese superstar is now officially a billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ronaldo's latest contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr pushed him into the rare circle of athletes who have earned ten figures through a mix of performance, endorsements, and business ventures, per CNN.

Bloomberg noted this is the first time Ronaldo’s fortune has appeared in its rankings, solidifying his place as the sport’s highest earner ahead of long-time rival Lionel Messi. For years, Ronaldo’s income from clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus kept him among the world’s top-paid athletes, but his Al Nassr deal took his wealth to another level.

The contract reportedly includes a tax-free salary worth $200 million per year plus a $30 million signing bonus. Bloomberg also estimated that Ronaldo has earned over $550 million in salary between 2002 and 2023. His endorsement portfolio has been equally powerful, featuring major partnerships with Nike, Armani, and Castrol, which together have added more than $175 million to his net worth.

CR7 empire and hunger to keep winning

Off the field, Ronaldo has turned the CR7 brand into a thriving business that spans hotels, gyms, and fashion lines. His real estate portfolio is just as impressive, with properties that include a €20 million mansion in Quinta da Marinha, a luxury golf resort near Lisbon. On social media, his influence is unmatched. With more than 660 million Instagram followers, he remains the most-followed person on the platform, a sign that his star power extends far beyond football.

At 40 years old, Ronaldo continues to silence anyone who doubts his drive. He has scored five goals in six appearances for Al Nassr this season and tied the all-time World Cup qualifying record with his 39th goal. Despite his family suggesting he should retire, he remains motivated.

“People, especially my family, say it’s time for you to stop,” Ronaldo told Canal 11. “But I don’t think so. I’m still producing good things, helping my club and national team, and I try to enjoy every moment.”

Ronaldo’s new billionaire status represents more than financial success. It reflects decades of discipline, consistency, and ambition that continue to inspire millions around the world.