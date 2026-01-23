While busy conducting his Presidential duties, US President Donald Trump has now been announced for a brand new role for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 in USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Set to be conducted in North America and expected to be one of the most-watched FIFA World Cups of all time, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has now handed Trump a special role for the tournament's final on Jul. 19, 2026. With the final set to take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Trump will present the trophy to the 2026 World Cup winner. However, Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum and Canada's Mark Carney's roles remain unclear.

Infantino was recently present at the Davos Kick-Off for the 2026 World Cup, where he confirmed Trump's role for the event final (quotes via GiveMeSport). “This trophy will be handed out on [Jul. 19, 2026] to the captain of the team who will win the World Cup. I will give it together with the President of the United States, the host country. Nobody can touch this trophy.”

While the presidents of the other two co-host countries have been enjoying the build-up to the World Cup while staying away from the spotlight, Trump has been very involved in the development since the beginning. In his second term as the US President, Trump also received the FIFA Peace Prize last year in Dec. 2025.

Trump became the inaugural winner of the award and received it from FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, D.C. While the purpose of the award was to honor those who promote peace and unity in accordance with FIFA's Football Unites the World message, it received major backlash from all across the globe.