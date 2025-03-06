It sounds like Chris Martin of Coldplay could play a pivotal role in FIFA's 2026 World Cup halftime show.

According to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Martin and Phil Harvey — who have worked together as a part of Coldplay — are helping find artists to perform the first World Cup halftime show in 2026. In a post on Instagram, Infantino confirmed Martin and Harvey's involvement.

“My thanks of course to Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans and his incredible team, for helping us put together these amazing shows,” he said. “I also want to thank Chris Martin and Phil Harvey of Coldplay, who will be working with us at FIFA to finalise the list of artists who will perform during the half time show, as well as at Times Square.”

The 2026 World Cup will be the first time the event will feature a halftime show, following in the NFL's footsteps. Every Super Bowl, the NFL finds a big artist to perform a set.

Kendrick Lamar was the most recent artist to perform the Super Bowl halftime show. The show featured appearances by SZA and Serena Williams.

Will Coldplay play the 2026 FIFA World Cup halftime show?

We will have to see who FIFA snags for the 2026 halftime show. It is unclear if Coldplay will play any part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup halftime show, but they will likely find a high-profile artist.

Currently, Coldplay is the betting favorite to perform. However, since Martin is recruiting artists, it is unlikely he will be performing. The only way that may happen is if they cannot secure another artist.

What are they up to?

Coldplay is in the fourth year of their blockbuster Music of the Spheres World Tour. They recently performed in the United Arab Emirates and India before getting a short break.

They will resume the tour on April 8 in Hong Kong. Coldplay will then perform shows in South Korea before returning to North America. The band is set to perform 17 more shows in North America. They last visited North America in 2023.

The Music of the Spheres Tour is set to conclude with a 10-show residency at Wembley Stadium. Coldplay will perform the shows from August 22-September 8.

It is unclear if they will announce any more shows before concluding the tour. When it is all said and done, they will have performed 225 shows.

It is their biggest tour yet, nearly doubling the scale of their Head Full of Dreams Tour, which ran from March 2016 to November 2017.

The Music of the Spheres Tour nearly doubles it in terms of how many shows are planned. They also grossed over $1 billion from ticket sales. That makes it one of the biggest concert tours of all time, up there with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

It started in support of their 2021 album, Music of the Spheres (aka From Earth with Love). During the tour, they released their 10th studio album, Moon Music, as well.

They have since infused some of Moon Music into the setlist. Coldplay also plays all of their biggest hits throughout the show's setlist.