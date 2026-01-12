For years now, soccer fans, critics, and players have been engaged in the battle of who is better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. While both Messi and Ronaldo once played for fierce rivals, Barcelona FC and Real Madrid in Spain's LA Liga, both these soccer stars have now moved on. On January 11, 2026, during the Supercopa de España final, fans witnessed the El Clásico battle, as Barcelona defeated Madrid 3-2 to secure the cup.

At the same event, former Barcelona striker David Villa caught up with El Chiringuito, where he shared his thoughts on the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate. When asked if Messi was the best player, Villa had his answer ready (quote translated from original Spanish video).

“Without a doubt. By far. I still say that until he retires, Messi will continue to be the best player in the world.”

In the same video, Villa also had to answer the best player he has played with, the best player he has faced, and the best player in the world today, to all of which he answered, “Lionel Messi.”

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently 38 years old but has not displayed any signs of slowing down. The Inter Miami captain has solidified his position in the squad as the most celebrated player in history.

While Messi is arguably one of the best players in the world, David Villa was also known as one of the greatest strikers in soccer during his prime. Villa spent nearly 20 years playing for some of the top clubs across the world, where he managed to score a total of 330 goals. Villa also won the 2010 FIFA World Cup alongside multiple La Ligas and UEFA Champions League titles.