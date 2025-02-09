On Sunday, Liverpool's dream season turned into a nightmare. For one day, the current Premier League leaders looked mortal. That led to an upset victory by Plymouth Argyle F.C during Sunday's FA Cup matchup. The visitors from Anfield fell 1-0 following a 53rd minute penalty from Ryan Hardie of the home side. Liverpool manager Arne Slot defended his team selection for Sunday's loss, including not choosing star attacker Mohamed Salah for the cup tie.

“We have to play many games, ” Slot said to the press, including Sky Sports, after the loss. “The last few weeks, we've played every week two times. The upcoming weeks we have to play twice. It's not only good for them [his starters] to once in a while have a week where they only play one game but also for the ones here today, they need the intensity of a game. They had that against PSV [in the Champions League]. Unfortunately, they lost that one. And they had that today and unfortunately, we lost this one as well. Today also showed why we play with the ones we played today. These players need game rhythm as well.”

Squad rotation is certainly important, as Liverpool is still in the Champions League, Carabao Cup and Premier League. Getting the depth players time on the pitch is key, as it keeps them fresh and engaged. Due to Liverpool's congested fixture schedule, players need rest. With 10 starters from the Carabao Cup win over Tottenham taken out of the squad, Slot wanted these other options in today. Did those choices lead to Liverpool's early exit from one of England's most beloved competitions? It seems that way.

Despite FA Cup loss, Liverpool still in midst of amazing season

There were a lot of questions heading into this season for the home occupants of Anfield. Slot was replacing Jurgen Klopp in charge of the men's first team, as the legendary manager has decided to retire from the club. His transition from the Netherlands was considered to be a tough one, yet he's handled it very well. The squad has looked revitalized under the tutelage of the Dutch coach and his staff, and they've raced out to a commanding lead in the Premier League.

Even with Sunday's loss, Liverpool still holds a six-point lead in the Premier League. The transfer window has ended, and the focus is now on the rest of the competitions that the club remains in. Winning the English top flight would clinch them a spot in the Champions League once again and add another English league title to the club's trophy case. Can Slot snag silverware in his inaugural season in Anfield? If so, then he will also never again walk alone.