ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Liverpool looks to stay atop the Premier League table as they face Bournemouth. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Bournemouth-Liverpool prediction and pick.

Bournemouth comes into the game at 11-7-5 on the year, which places them in seventh place in the Premier League. Still, they are just a point behind both Newcastle and Manchester City for spots in either the Champions League or Europa League. They are coming off a dominating performance against Nottingham Forest. They scored in the ninth minute of the game and then would add four goals in the second half, including three from Dango Ouattara to win the game 5-0.

Meanwhile, Liverpool is 16-5-1 this year, placing them in first place in the Premier League, and six points clear of Arsenal in second place. While they are coming off a loss in Champions League play to PSV, they have not lost in EPL play since September. Further, they have won five of the last seven games, with two draws. In their last EPL game, Liverpool defeated Ipswich Town 4-1.

These two teams have faced 19 times since 2014, with Liverpool winning 16 times, Bournemouth winning twice, and one draw. Liverpool at home over Bournemouth 3-0 at the start of the season. They have four straight wins over Bournemouth.

Here are the Bournemouth-Liverpool Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Bournemouth-Liverpool Odds

Bournemouth: +360

Liverpool: -150

Draw: +330

Over 3.5 goals: +110

Under 3.5 goals: -136

How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: USA Network

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why Bournemouth Will Win

Bournemouth has scored in 19 of 23 games in the EPL this year. They are scoring 1.78 goals per game this season. They have also scored well at home this year, scoring in nine of 11 home fixtures while scoring 1.55 goals per game. Bournemouth has also scored 14 goals in their last five EPL games.

Justin Kluivert has led the way for Bournemouth this year. He has 11 goals on an expected 8.1, while he has also added four assists. Still, six of the goals have come from a penalty kick this year. Meanwhile, Antoine Semenyo has been scoring without the aid of penalty kick goals. Semenyo has scored seven goals this year while adding three assists this season. Further, Evanilson has scored five times this year as well. Finally, Dango Ouattara has been solid this year, coming into the game with six goals and four assists, primarily coming in as a substitute.

Bournemouth has allowed 26 goals this year, good for 1.13 goals against per game in EPL play. They have been great on defense at home this year, allowing just seven goals over 11 fixtures, good for just 0.64 goals per game. They have three straight clean sheets at home and five overall.

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool is the top-scoring team in the Premier League this year. They have scored in 21 of 22 games this year in EPL play. The only time they did not score was in the lone loss they had this year. Further, they are scoring 2.45 goals per game this year, scoring 54 goals in 22 EPL fixtures. They have also scored well on the road, scoring in all 11 fixtures on the road, with 30 goals, good for 2.73 per game.

Mohamed Salah, who could be in his last year at Liverpool, has led the way this year. Salah has 19 goals on an expected 17.3 and has 13 assists in EPL play this year. He also has converted all five penalty kick opportunities. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz has scored eight goals and has two assists in the Premier League season. Further, Cody Gapko, who has started just 14 of the 22 games he has appeared in, has scored eight goals with three assists. Finally, Diogo Jota, who also comes in primarily as a sub, has five goals and two assists this year. Jota is dealing with a muscle injury though, and could miss this game.

Liverpool has been dominant defensively. They have allowed just 21 goals this year in 22 EPL fixtures. That is good for just 0.95 goals per game this year. On the road, they have allowed 12 goals in 11 fixtures, good for 1.09 goals per game. Still, they have five clean sheets on the road, including two in their last three games.

Final Bournemouth-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

Both teams come into this game playing well in EPL play. Bournemouth has allowed just one goal in their last five home EPL games while having four clean sheets and three wins. Liverpool has scored 17 goals in their last five road EPL games while winning three of five as well. Overall, both teams have not lost in the Premier League in their last 11 games. Still, Liverpool is the best team in the Premier League this year. They will get the win in this one.

Final Bournemouth-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Liverpool ML (-150)