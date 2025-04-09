Liverpool is well on its way to the 2024-25 Premier League title, but there was a point this season when Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk's futures at Anfield were uncertain. That's no longer the case.

The Reds are nearing new deals with both Salah and van Dijk, two of the club's most important players over the last number of seasons.

The Athletic's David Ornstein gave an update on the situation on Tuesday:

“It’s been my understanding throughout that Liverpool are confident, optimistic of renewing Van Dijk and now it’s a case of when rather than if he will put pen to paper,” Ornstein explained.

“Barring any last-minute hitches, the talks have been positive and cordial.

“It’s the same situation with Mohamed Salah. Liverpool have been confident throughout that they will retain his services and, like I said with Van Dijk, it’s more a case of when rather than if that is going to happen now.

“That will be really good news for them.”

This is great news for Liverpool, considering Salah claimed he was “more out than in” only a few months ago, seemingly pointing to his exit. However, the Merseysiders aren't about to let the Egyptian leave on a free transfer this summer. He's far too key to this squad. Salah leads the English top flight in goals with 27. He's also the Premier League leader in assists with 17. Salah is truly doing it all for Arne Slot's men, who are 11 points clear in first place.

As for van Dijk, he's still one of the best center-backs in the world. He joined from Southampton in 2017-18 and has enjoyed the utmost success since arriving. After Jordan Henderson left, Liverpool made the physical Dutchman the club captain. He's now been at Anfield for seven seasons.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to secure a move to Real Madrid this summer, keeping van Dijk and Salah was always seen as a priority. It appears their new contracts should be announced shortly. Both of them will receive two-year deals.