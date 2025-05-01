Brazil's potential move to hire Carlo Ancelotti as their next manager will have to wait a bit longer due to Real Madrid's involvement.

Following a quarterfinal exit in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League and a championship loss to Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey, Ancelotti's time with Real Madrid might be coming to an end. He has one year left on his current contract with the La Liga powerhouses, which would expire in June 2026.

Brazil have been aggressive in their pursuits of hiring Ancelotti. They are without a manager since they fired Dorival Junior after suffering a 4-1 trashing against rivals Argentina in World Cup Qualifying. With the desire to win a sixth World Cup still in reach, they believe that Ancelotti would be the right man for the job.

Which is why they will give Ancelotti a deadline of May 26 to make a final decision to joining the Selecao or remaining with Real Madrid, sources told ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez. Alternatives they are considering include Jorge Jesus and Abel Ferreira.

What lies ahead for Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has never managed a national team throughout his legendary career leading clubs. Which makes his potential decision very important when it comes to what he wishes to accomplish should he move on from Real Madrid and join Brazil.

Ancelotti has achieved a lot throughout his second stop with the Spanish giants, having been their manager since 2021. In his entire tenure with the club, he won three Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles, two Copa Del Rey titles, and two FIFA Club World Cup titles.

However, the prospects of coaching a national team to glory would be a big step for Ancelotti to take as of the best managers in the modern era. Leading Brazil to success as their first foreign manager would be the cherry on top to a historic career.

Madrid has five games remaining in the 2024-25 La Liga schedule. They are second place in the standings, trailing rivals Barcelona by four points. The season would end in time for Ancelotti to make his decision, but if the regular season champion is official before then, the same would go for the legendary head coach.