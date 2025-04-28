Arsenal are heading back to a Champions League final for the first time in 18 years, and they did it in style, thumping French giants Lyon 4-1 on their own turf.

Trailing 2-1 after the first leg, the Gunners needed something special. They found it, and then some. An early own goal from Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler gave Arsenal a lifeline, leveling the tie on aggregate and shifting the momentum. From there, the visitors never looked back.

Mariona Caldentey calmly slotted home to put Arsenal ahead, Alessia Russo added another with a clinical strike, and Caitlin Foord sealed the deal with a composed finish late in the second half. By the final whistle, Arsenal had flipped the entire tie on its head, winning 5-3 on aggregate and sending a loud message across Europe.

For Lyon, it was a night to forget. “Until today, we were unbeaten. What happened today was a little bit unexplainable,” admitted Lyon manager Joe Montemurro, who once managed Arsenal and now had to watch his old club dismantle his current one.

It was a performance built on belief and discipline. Arsenal captain Kim Little praised the team’s ability to stay focused and deliver under pressure.

“It means a lot to this incredible football club,” Little said after the match. “We believed, we executed the plan, and today we thoroughly deserved to win.”

Arsenal’s run to the final feels even more impressive given the struggles of other English sides. Chelsea, who were swept aside by Barcelona in the other semifinal, offered a reminder of just how brutal the Champions League can be. Arsenal, however, were sharp, aggressive, and ruthless when it mattered.

Their last appearance in a Women’s Champions League final was back in 2007, a year that ended with them lifting the trophy, still the only British side to ever do so. Now, nearly two decades later, the Gunners have another shot at European glory.

Standing in their way will be defending champions Barcelona, a team that has dominated the competition in recent years. It will be a massive challenge, but after the way Arsenal handled Lyon, no one will be counting them out.

Eighteen years later, Arsenal are back on the biggest stage, and they look ready for the moment. The final is set for May 25 in Lisbon, where theywill look to reclaim their place at the top of Europe.