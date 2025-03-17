Another international break begins this week and that means World Cup qualifiers over in South America. Argentina is set for two difficult fixtures with Brazil and Uruguay, but they won't have Lionel Messi in their squad.

The Inter Miami superstar was not included in Lionel Scaloni's 25-man roster that was announced on Monday due to discomfort, per insider Fabrizio Romano.

Messi, who scored in a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Sunday, appeared to be dealing with a sore thigh in the game. His workload has been managed by the Herons this term. He suited up in the MLS opener on February 22 but then missed the next three matches. Messi returned for a Concacaf Champions League clash in Jamaica last week before returning to the starting XI on Sunday as well.

It will be a rare sight to see no Lionel Messi on the pitch against two South American rivals in Brazil and Uruguay, but thankfully, the World Cup holders are sitting pretty in qualifying so far. Argentina is in top spot in the group, five points ahead of the Uruguayans. La Albiceleste hasn't disclosed the reason why Messi was left out of the squad.

While there's no confirmation he's dealing with an injury, numerous reports have indicated just that. It's also very early in the domestic season and Inter Miami clearly needs their talisman healthy. Without Messi, Scaloni will likely need to tweak his attacking approach given the 37-year-old's importance to this side in the final third in more ways than one.

Aside from the absence of Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Giovani Lo Celso, and Gonzalo Montiel were not included in the squad for the upcoming qualifiers as well.

Argentina has an 8-1-3 record in 12 matches, with Messi bagging six goals and supplying three assists in nine appearances. The reigning World Cup champions lock horns with Uruguay on Friday and then Brazil next Tuesday.