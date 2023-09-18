Lost in Translation is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Sofia Coppola, the film's writer and director, revealed why she won't think about the film's age gap between Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Coppola revealed that her kids brought the Lost in Translation age gap to her attention. “I showed it to my kids a few years ago when we were going to Tokyo and staying at the Park Hyatt, and that was the first time I'd watched it in a while, and they were like, ‘Why is she (Johansson's character) so young and he's (Murray's character) so much older?'” she recalled. “I had made it when I was closer to Scarlett's age and didn't think much about it. That was something that they noticed the most.”

“I don't know. I'm not going to think about it. I was just doing my thing at the time it was made,” Coppola said. “I did notice that watching it with my kids, because they're teenagers and they were like, ‘What's going on with that?' But Bill is so lovable and charming. Part of the story is about how you can have romantic connections that aren't sexual or physical. You can have crushes on people where it isn't that kind of thing. Part of the idea was that you can have connections where you can't be together for various reasons because you're at different points in life.”

Lost in Translation follows a young woman (Scarlett Johansson) who encounters a movie star (played by Bill Murray) facing a midlife crisis in Tokyo. The two form a connection while both encountering a new location. Sofia Coppola took home the Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars for the film.