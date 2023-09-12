If you were curious how artsy, hipster, indie darling film directors throw shade at each other after a tough breakup the answer is… quite subtly and passive-aggressively, at least in the case of Sofia Coppola and her ex husband Spike Jonze. Maybe that's not as shocking and splashy as some post-breakup celebrity mud-slinging, but there can only be one Scandoval, you guys.

In a Lost in Translation 20th anniversary retrospective interview with Rolling Stone, Sofia Coppola dropped the truth bomb that she still hasn't seen her ex Spike Jonze's acclaimed 2013 film Her. “I know people really like that movie,” Coppola explained, “but I haven't seen it. I don't know if I want to see Rooney Mara as me.” Ouch.

Coppola further added, “From the trailer, it looks the same [as Lost in Translation], too. We have the same production designer. But I haven't seen it.”

Her and Lost in Translation both also share Scarlett Johansson as a star, though she feels more like a child caught between her parents in a divorce after this interview.

Sofia Coppola opened up to Rolling Stone about her own heat she took for the semi-autobiographical portrayals in her highly regarded film Lost In Translation. It's been frequently rumored that Giovanni Ribisi's celebrity photographer character is an exaggerated version of Coppola's ex-husband Spike Jonze. For that portrayal, Coppola was confronted by fellow respected director Michel Gondry (and friend of Jonze) at her own premiere, although Gondry later tried to make amends. “He apologized to me about that. He scolded me at my premiere, but he apologized,” Coppola said. “He thought he was defending Spike, but he was putting me down at my premiere. It came out of him trying to be a good friend to Spike.”

Coppola also tried to clarify another long held rumor about Lost in Translation — that the ditzy actress character played by Anna Faris was modeled on Cameron Diaz, whom Jonze directed in Being John Malkovich. To this rumor, Coppola insisted, “It really wasn't based on her. It was a combination of a bunch of people. It was a type, so it wasn't a diss on her. Someone else was more the personality of [Faris' character].”

Fair enough, but the next time Sofia Coppola and Spike Jonze have high-profile breakups, they really should be more considerate of our increasingly shock and insult-driven social media culture and air out their dirty laundry a bit more blatantly for the less nuanced times we live in now. We wouldn't want any shade throwing to get lost in translation again.