Sofia Vergara is breaking her silence about her divorce from Joe Manganiello. The two tied the knot in November 2015 and announced the they would be going their separate ways last year.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the couple said in a statement per Page Six.

A source added: “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

The couple has had “ups and downs for a long time,” the source continued, adding, “though they always put on a good front publicly.”

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Mornings which aired (Jan.14), the Modern Family alum spoke about going through her divorce in the public eye.

“Yeah, of course, you're up there and that's part of being a celebrity. I knew it was going to happen,” Vergara said. “You can't hide those things.”

Vergara also commented on the media's handling of her divorce news, “It wasn't bad. I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. I thought that they were going to invent more things, you know how they usually [do]. And I was just kind of surprised, no, they kind of just said what it was and that was it.”

The actress added that she's “been moving on” when asked about her current dating life.

Vergara has been seeing Justin Saliman who is an orthopedic surgeon. The two were seen going on dinner dates in Hollywood in October.

“He’s run in similar circles as Sofía for years, so her celebrity status isn’t something that intimidates him whatsoever,” the insider href=”https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/sofia-vergara-is-excited-about-justin-saliman-romance/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>told Us of the budding romance. “Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence. Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She’s excited to see where things go.”

As for Manganiello, he is rumored to be dating actress Caitlin O'Connor.