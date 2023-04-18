Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors defended himself after picking up a flagrant two and getting ejected for stomping on Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings in his post-game press conference. He continued to defend himself on Tuesday morning on his Instagram story.

“Nothing wrong here. Solid basketball play!!” Draymond Green on Domantas Sabonis’ grabbing of his leg that led to his flagrant 2 and ejection in Game 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/Up6RnaXB1I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

“Nothing wrong here. Solid basketball play!!” Draymond Green wrote, seemingly sarcastically on his Instagram.

The picture that Green included in his Instagram story was a still shot of Domantas Sabonis holding onto his leg. Knowing what Green said in his post-game press conference, this was a point of emphasis for him in this ordeal. Green said that stepping on Sabonis was unavoidable.

Sabonis did pick up a technical foul, but the punishment for Green obviously was worse with picking up a flagrant two

The Kings held the lead for most of the game, and despite it being tied at one point late in the fourth quarter, they came away with a 114-106 win. The Kings hold a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The series shifts to Golden State for Game 3 and Game 4. Game 3 will take place on Thursday, April 20.

It will be worth tracking whether Draymond Green gets suspended for stomping on Sabonis.

The good news for the Kings is that an X-ray seems to show that Domantas Sabonis avoided an injury.

This NBA Playoffs series has some bad blood in it now, and it will be interesting to see what the carryover is when the two teams play Game 3 on Thursday.