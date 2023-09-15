Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story comes from Riot Forge and will follow the adventures of Nunu and Willump across the Freljord. Check out the Song of Nunu release date here.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story Release Date: November 1, 2023

As revealed in the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is releasing on November 1, 2023. It will be available on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. Other console releases will follow but have not yet received a release date.

Speaking about Song of Nunu and the recently revealed Bandle Tale, Andrew Hoffacker, Director of Riot Forge, said that these titles “truly demonstrate what Riot Forge is all about.”

“We’re working with tremendously creative developers in both Tequila Works and Lazy Bear Games, who are bringing their passion for storytelling and unique voices to the League of Legends universe,” added Hoffacker. “These studios have created heartwarming and emotionally rich experiences that enrich Runeterra for League fans, while also offering captivating entry points to players looking to discover this unforgettable world.”

Pre-orders for the game and for its Collector's Edition are now available. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story will set you back $29.99, and if you pre-order, you will receive a digital art book as a bonus gift. The physical Collector's Edition goes for $99.99 and is available on the official Riot Games website.

The Collector's Edition includes a Willump plush, a Poro plush, the Song of Nunu art book, four Freljord postcards, five collectible enamel pins, a collectible artwork print, and a campfire diorama. A limited amount of Nunu plush hats is also available alongside this package while supplies last.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is being developed by Tequila Works S.L., a Spanish video game development company best known for their inaugural title Deadlight and the puzzle game Rime. The team described itself as “a healthy blend of talented veterans” from various media who all enjoy pushing the boundaries of their creative talents.

Song of Nunu Story

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story brings players along for the ride as Nunu and his big, furry companion Willump hike, climb, and sled their way across the Freljord – a land full of harsh blizzards, ferocious wolves, and enchantment.

League of Legends players will recognize the pair as familiar faces, but they're not the only characters from the game. Trailers have revealed other champions like Braum and Lissandra that players can encounter in their adventure through Freljord's frostbitten lands.

Song of Nunu Gameplay

Not departing from other Tequila Works' titles, Song of Nunu demands players use their wits to progress through the Freljord and uncover its secrets. It also describes itself as a story-driven adventure game, meaning players can expect to learn more about the landscape and the magic surrounding it as they play the game.