Earlier today, Nintendo announced a whole lot of new games that Nintendo Switch owners can enjoy via the September 2023 Nintendo Direct. This includes remakes of favorites, surprising returns of franchises that are in deep slumber, as well as exciting new games that are going to be released pretty soon. The September 2023 Nintendo Direct lasted for a good 40 minutes and was filled with great announcements that we are going to cover in this article. Listed below are all the notable games that will be released this year or next year (depending on if they don't get delays in production) together with details that have been announced as well.

Nintendo Switch Games Announced During the September 2023 Nintendo Direct

As we have mentioned earlier, there are a lot of games that have been announced in the September 2023 Nintendo Direct. These include remakes and new games from several franchises, both old and new. Most of the titles that were announced are from major franchises like the Super Mario Bros. franchise, Splatoon 3, Pokemon, and the like. Check out notable announcements below!

Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass Wave 2 – Side Order

The showcase started with the announcement of Splatoon 3's Wave 2 for its Expansion Pass called “Side Order“. On the description of the official video posted on the YouTube channel of Nintendo of America, the video shares its description: “Featuring a brand-new story, the single-player Side Order DLC will challenge you to ascend the Spire of Order in an experience that’s designed to be replayed over and over!”. Splatoon 3's Side Order Wave 2 will be available next Spring.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

The official remake of the original game back in 2004, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, is making its way back into the Nintendo Switch console. As shared on the official page of the game, it shares “Run, jump, and backflip your way to rescuing the stolen Mini-Mario toys in this puzzling twist on Mario action. Obstacles like spikes, moving platforms, and falling bricks stand in your way—put your brain to work and figure out the best way to reach the Mini-Marios. The rivalry that originally heated up on the Game Boy Advance system reignites on the Nintendo Switch system with newly-added co-op play and updated visuals.” Mario vs. Donkey Kong is slated to be released on February 16, 2024.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Another game that will be remade into the Nintendo Switch console that was announced during the Nintendo Direct this September 2023 is Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. There were not many details on how much of the game has been remade or what the new additional features are that were added to the game. On the official page of the game, there are no specifics are posted, only that the game will be released next year.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

A while back, Nintendo announced that a new Princess Peach game would be coming onto the Nintendo Switch console soon. At the time, it was still left untitled but in today's September 2023 Nintendo Direct, we are now acquainted with the game titled Princess Peach Showtime. In the video, we see Princess Peach take on different roles and play her part to save the day. Contrary to how the female counterpart of Mario was depicted in the series, this particular title now shows how fearless, strong, and courageous women are and do not need to depend on others. Princess Peach Showtime! will be released on March 22, 2024. For more details of the game, you can check out the official website here.

Super Mario RPG

Another Super Mario Bros. game that gets a remake is the Super Mario RPG. During the previous Nintendo Direct, the game's remake has already been announced. In this edition of announcements, a new trailer was made available where we see more details of the game's remake. As described on its official page, “Team up with an oddball group of heroes to save Star Road and stop the troublemaking Smithy Gang. This colorful RPG has updated graphics and cinematics that add even more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach, and the original characters Mallow and Geno. Enter (or revisit) this world of eccentric allies and offbeat enemies in an RPG for everyone.”

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

Our favorite scaredy-cat plumber Luigi returns for the remake of Luigi's Mansion 2 HD. The official page of the game shares “Retrieve the missing shards of the Dark Moon scattered across several distinct haunted mansions, each with their own puzzles to solve and ghosts to capture. Use your superpowered ghost-hunting tool, the Poltergust 5000, to suck up ghosts (and window curtains) and blow air to search every nook and cranny of the chilling-yet-charming mansions. This spooky fun adventure, originally released for the Nintendo 3DS system, is now visually enhanced in HD on the Nintendo Switch system. Friendly ghosts turned fiendish—sounds like a job for Luigi!” Luigi's Mansion 2 HD will be available by 2024.

WarioWare: Move It

Another game from the Super Mario Bros. franchise is the WarioWare: Move It! gets a new trailer ahead of the November release date of the game. The official page of the game shares “Grab a pair of Joy-Con controllers and get moving as you gently shake, punch, dance, wiggle, and even curtsey through over 200 lightning-fast microgames (minigames that last just a few hilarious seconds). Chop bamboo, break out of jail, return a curtsey, and more as you master some really ridiculous moves.” WarioWare: Move It! will be available to be played starting November 3, 2023.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6

The last one that is Super Mario Bros. franchise-related that was discussed during the Nintendo Direct is more news regarding the Booster Course Pass of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Coming out this holiday, Wave 6 of the Booster Course Pass will include a new racing track, Daisy Circuit from Mario Kart Wii in addition to four new racers in the game: Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline, and Peachette!

Tomb Raider I to III Remastered Starring Lara Croft

Our favorite Tomb Raider, Lara Croft, is making her way into the Nintendo Switch console with a remastered version of her classic games, Tomb Raider I, II, and III. Play the Original Three Tomb Raider Adventures: For the first time ever, play the complete experience with all expansions and secret levels on modern platforms in this definitive collection. Tomb Raider I to III Remastered Starring Lara Croft will be available on the Nintendo Switch on February 14, 2024.

Detective Pikachu Returns

In this particular Pokemon game, you will help Tim and Pikachu find their way through various challenges to try and find Tim's father. You will get to work with different kinds of Pokemon like Growlithe and Luxray as seen in the video. The official page shares “Unravel a series of mysteries across Ryme City with a tough-talking, coffee-loving Pikachu and his human partner, Tim Goodman. When a jewel theft occurs, the case sets this great detective duo down a path filled with mystery. Why did Tim’s father, Harry, go missing? What is causing the Pokémon-related incidents around Ryme City? Answer these questions and more by searching for clues, investigating scenes, and using your case notebook to make deductions.” Detective Pikachu Returns will be available for download starting October 6, 2023.

Other Notable Titles

Besides the Super Mario Bros. remakes and new game titles, other games have been announced earlier including Trombone Champ, Battle Crush, Wartales, Contra Operation Galaga, Unicorn Overlord, F-Zero 99, Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes, Eastward: Octopia, Wargroove 2, Dave the Diver, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, Horizon Chase 2, Super Crazy Rhythm Puzzle, Spy*Anya: Operation Memories, Another Code Recollection, Bandale Tale: A League of Legends Story, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, Among Us' new map The Fungle, and Saga Emerald Beyond.

Other Announcements Made

Besides the whole slew of games that will be coming out this year and next year, the Nintendo Direct this September 2023 also shared that new Amiibos will be made available. A Sora from the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be getting its own Amiibo which completes the whole roster of the game with their own Amiibo. Zelda and Ganondorf from Tears of the Kingdom will also be releasing Amiibos very soon. Xenoblade Chronicle 3's Noah and Mio will also be getting their own Amiibos. Lastly, Nintendo has shared that by March 2024, they will be opening the Nintendo Museum which will showcase and display various historical Nintendo items to be viewed.

For more on the latest updates, news, and events on anything and everything Nintendo-related, make sure to ClutchPoints Gaming!