Sonic Frontiers is Coming to Gamescom

Geoff Keighley confirms that Sonic Frontiers will be at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 later this August.

The news about Sonic Frontiers coming to Gamescom came directly from a tweet that Geoff Keighley posted on Twitter. He confirms that we can expect a world premier showcase of the game come Opening Night Live. Most likely we should be expecting more details and some new features implemented in the game shown in what could be a new trailer. If we’re lucky, there’d be demo booths for the game onsite. For the fans who are eagerly waiting and want to know more about Sonic Frontiers, Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 is streaming on August 23 on The Game Awards’ Youtube page.

Sonic Frontiers was initially showcased in Sonic Central 2021 as part of the 30th Anniversary Livestream. We really didn’t know what to make out of it at the time given that it was only a cinematic teaser. This just made fans even more hyped for what’s to come in future updates.

Fast forward a year later and a gameplay showcase for Sonic Frontiers dropped back in June 2022. Graphically speaking, the game isn’t really breathtaking or anything to write home about, it looks previous-gen, even. Gameplay-wise, we’re not entirely sure how to feel about it either. 3D Sonic games have a nefarious reputation, and this latest entry isn’t putting the segment in a better light. Viewers in the comment section felt the same way and even went as far as roasting the game for looking like an indie title. There were a lot of things lacking during the showcase and we think that the devs might have slightly rushed the content out even when it’s not yet ready.

To be fair to the developers, we’re assuming that they should’ve already learned their lesson from Sonic ‘06. Hopefully, we’ll see reasons to change our mind about the game when it does show up at Gamescom. Gamescom: Opening Night Live 2022 premiers on August 23 at 11 AM PT.

Sonic Frontiers, barring any last-minute announcement of a delay, is expected to come out later this year on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.