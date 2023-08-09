The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has found a workaround with the looming SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike, actors that are in the union are not allowed to film or promote projects. However, with a film like Sonic the Hedgehog — which is a hybrid of CGI and live-action — won't be twiddling their thumbs waiting for the strikes to end.

ScreenDaily is reporting that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 — a Paramount production — is gearing up to shoot scenes without actors in September in the UK. Perhaps these will be scenes that will have the CGI characters in them.

The forthcoming Sonic the Hedgehog film is the third in the recent live-action trilogy. The first was released right before the pandemic in early 2020 but still grossed over $320 million. A sequel was released in 2022 and made over $400 million. The third film is hoping to capture that magic once again for Paramount.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ben Schwartz stars as the titular hedgehog and Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik. The second film introduced Idris Elba as Knuckles, who will get his own Paramount+ series. Colleen O'Shaughnessey and James Marsden also star in the films.

The recent Sonic the Hedgehog films are the first swings at feature-length films. They have clearly been a hit for Paramount, and the studio is set on keeping the ball rolling amid the ongoing strikes. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have caused a bevy of high-profile projects to hit pause. Luckily, it looks like Sonic will find a way to keep going for now. Here's hoping that the strikes resolve sooner than later so the industry can get back to normal.