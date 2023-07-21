Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom has not had an easy road to release. The upcoming DC sequel recently underwent a third round of reshoots and sounds like a mess. Now, with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Warner Bros. may move the film out of its Christmas Day release date.

Variety reported that Warner Bros. could be looking to move Dune: Part Two out of its prime fall release date. Additionally, the studio is considering shifting both Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom and The Color Purple — which are currently slated for December 25 and December 20 release dates, respectively.

The second Aquaman movie is once again helmed by James Wan (The Conjuring) and follows the titular hero (Jason Momoa) as he protects Atlantis from a new threat, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Temeura Morrison, Randall Park, and Nicole Kidman all reprise their roles from the first film.

It technically serves as the last DCEU film in the can before James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU officially begins. Jason Momoa has played the titular role since the DCEU's second film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He has since played the role in the likes of Justice League (and Zack Snyder's Justice League) and The Flash. Outside of the world of DC, Momoa starred in Dune and was the antagonist of Fast X. Coming up, he will star in the Apple TV+ series, Chief of War, and is credited as a co-creator and executive producer on the project.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently scheduled to be released on December 25.