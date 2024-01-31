This would be an exciting addition to the stellar cast.

Miles Teller may be coming aboard for a role in the new Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.

Though nothing is confirmed, Deadline reports that he's been in talks about playing one of Jackson's attorneys in the Antoine Fuqua-directed film.

Miles Teller to possibly star in Michael

The actor is well known for playing Andrew in the award-winning Whiplash film. Also, he was in Top Gun: Maverick as Bradley Bradshaw.

As for what attorney he'll play, none of that is known. In real life, Howard Weitzman defended The King of Pop and his estate. Also, Mark Geragos was an attorney present for the molestation case, along with Thomas Mesereu.

No deal is done yet with Teller and the Lionsgate film, so it's hard to predict what will happen. If he does get the part, it should be another epic role for him. He'll play alongside Colman Domingo, Nia Long, and Jaafar Jackson.

Jaafar is Michael's 27-year-old nephew. “It's incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life,” director Antoine Fuqua told Variety. He won the role after a worldwide casting search.

The movie comes after the success of MJ: The Musical's Broadway run. The live show chronicled the Thriller singer's creative process before his 1992 Dangerous World Tour. It earned four Tony Awards in 2022.

The movie's official synopsis reads, “The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

We'll report it as soon as we know Miles Teller is on board. Shamone!