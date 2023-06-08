In random news, Sony will be diving into their old catalog and producing new versions of a few of their iconic TV properties including Bewitched and Wheel of Fortune.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Sony is looking to make updated versions of their TV classics aimed at a younger demographic. Of course, the aforementioned Bewitched and Wheel of Fortune headline this list, but The Partridge Family and Shark Tank are also named in the report.

Joe D'Ambrosia, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Sony Pictures Television said, “There's such a vast history at Sony Pictures Television with properties that we could play around with and reinvent, introducing a whole new generation of kids to them.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to THR, the animated Bewitched series will focus on Tabitha Stevens — the 13-year-old daughter of Samantha and Darrin. D'Ambrosia called it “Hannah Montana meets Harry Potter.” Bewitched was an iconic series that ran from 1964-1972 and has had a life of its own in syndication since it ended over a half-century ago. There was a feature film in 2005 with Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell, but this could spark new life into the franchise.

The new Partridge Family series will focus on a Black family from Brooklyn that runs a food truck.

For the two unscripted series, THR says that the Wheel of Fortune update would “likely incorporate some twists into the gameplay, including physical and comedic challenges to earn letters or buy vowels.” There wasn't a comment on the Shark Tank reimagining, and it remains to be seen if they will get the sharks from the real show — Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Jerjavec, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, and Kevin Harrington.