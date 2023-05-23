Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

When it comes to Harry Potter, Hagrid ranks high among the people who have been integral to the success and survival of The Boy Whole Lived in J.K. Rowling’s famed series of novels. As was seen in the films, and expected in the upcoming project from Max, the gentle half-giant’s worth to Harry is more than fans can ever expect. We take a look below at the most memorable ways Hagrid has ever lent a helping hand to everyone’s favorite wizard.

5 ways Hagrid helped Harry Potter

5. Escape from the Dursleys

After building up the final battle between Harry and Voldemort in six books, the seventh in the series, Deathly Hallows, took everything before it and made it even more awesome. The book starts out with Harry turning 17, the legal age in the Wizarding World, and the exact time his protection runs out. This prompts the remaining members of the Order of the Phoenix to smuggle him out before the Death Eaters could arrive. Thanks to the use of several decoys posing as him using Polyjuice Potion, Harry escapes You-Know-Who’s forces by just an inch. Of course, this won’t be possible without the help of Hagrid.

While several of his friends posed as him, the other members of the Order acted as bodyguards to protect them against the Death Eaters. For his part, Harry was paired up with Hagrid, an idea that proved to be successful as the latter was effective in dodging the Death Eaters who chased them on air. Even with Harry providing cover, Hagrid’s mastery of his enchanted motorcycle helped the pair escape not only the Death Eaters, but ultimately Lord Voldemort himself. Ultimately, their escape will eventually lead to Harry, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger uniting to hunt for Horcruxes to end Voldemort once and for all.

4. Grawp

In Order of the Phoenix, the fifth book in the series by Rowling, it was revealed that Hagrid had a giant half-brother he took back to Hogwarts named Grawp. Even though he tried to keep it a secret, Harry and Hermione would eventually discover who Hagrid was keeping as Dolores Umbridge gained more power in Hogwarts. Her zealous campaign against Albus Dumbledore and students that didn’t come from pure wizarding families would eventually place her in power, leading Harry and his friends to fight back.

Thanks to Voldemort’s manipulation, Harry and the others are forced to escape to the Ministry of Magic to save Sirius Black. But for them to do that, they need to escape Umbridge first. Fortunately, Hagrid’s request that Harry and Hermione take care of Grawp while he is away aided them in incapacitating Umbridge, thanks to the giant and several centaurs living in the forest. The small act of asking the two to take care of his brother helped Harry get out of Hogwarts before Umbridge could do more damage to him and his friends.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

3. When Hagrid revealed how to get past Fluffy

Before Harry Potter became the Horcux-hunting hero we see in the final book, and eventually in the final phase of his series on Max, The Boy Who Lived didn’t even have a single idea of how he survived his encounter with Voldemort, the deadliest dark wizard of his age. In the first book alone, Harry would rely on dumb luck, the presence of his friends, and the little clues he gained to get past the spells and traps set to protect the Sorcerer’s Stone. Of those that guarded that valued item was no other than Fluffy, a three-headed giant dog that can tear anyone to pieces within seconds.

Even though the secret to getting past Fluffy was also shared with Professor Quirell, who turned out to be a host for Voldemort, the information was also shared with the main trio. All things considered, Hagrid managed to make up for his big mouth by making sure Harry, Ron, and Hermione could defeat the giant three-headed dog without exerting too much effort.

2. Follow the spiders

Back in Chamber of Secrets, the attacks on wizards with muggle ancestry were getting worse. Unfortunately, an old allegation involving Hagrid led to his arrest by the Ministry of Magic and a stay in Azkaban with the Dementors. But before he was sent away, the half-giant managed to leave Harry and Ron with a clue – follow the spiders.

Even with Ron deathly afraid of the creatures, the pair managed to find their lair in the forest. After learning that Hagrid wasn’t responsible for opening up the chamber and the attacks, the pair used that information to deduce who the true culprit is. Setting aside the fact that the same spiders almost ate them alive, Hagrid’s help would eventually lead the friends to the Chamber of Secrets to save Ginny Weasley from a weaponized memory of Tom Riddle, or Lord Voldemort. In a way, all’s well that ends well is the perfect saying for this instance Hagrid helped Harry Potter.

1. How Hagrid helped Harry Potter escape his Muggle life

Perhaps the most important piece of help Hagrid has ever given Harry was the time he revealed his true heritage to him in Sorcerer’s Stone. After countless letters from Hogwarts and Vernon Dursley’s valiant effort to escape them, Hagrid manages to find Harry and his foster family out in the middle of nowhere.

Once he found the boy, Hagrid reveals that he’s a wizard and he’s going to Hogwarts like his parents did. He also told Harry about how he delivered him to Dumbledore safely after he caused Voldemort to disappear, adding more relevance to him in Harry’s life. Without a doubt, that first meeting and his rescue from the Dursleys set the tone for Harry’s relationship with Hagrid, helping him become the wizard we’ve read in the books, seen in the films, and the one fans will be expecting in the upcoming Max series. In any case, everyone who follows the franchise must keep an eye out for how Hagrid will appear soon and how he’s going to be of utmost importance to Harry.