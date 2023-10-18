Sophia Bush is reportedly dating U.S. Women's National Team soccer star Ashlyn Harris. Bush recently divorced her husband Grant Hughes after 13 years of marriage. According to TMZ, Harris and Bush went on their first date weeks ago and sources tell the outlet that they are an item.

Harris recently also filed for divorce from USWNT star Ali Krieger a few weeks ago. Harris and Krieger share one son who they adopted in

As for Bush and Hughes, they do not have children together and their departure was not messy according to a source from Us Weekly. Bush filed for divorce because they “weren’t getting enough time with each other” the source alleges.

“It wasn’t ugly and they are still supporting each other,” the source continued. “They want each other to be happy and for their nonprofit to continue to thrive.”

Bush was previously married to her One Tree Hill costar Chad Michael Murray in 2005. She initially filed for an annulment and after her petition was denied, the former couple later finalized their divorce in 2006.

When it comes to love, Bush is hopeful as she expressed on her podcast “Drama Queens” with One Tree Hill costars Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz last year.

“I hate that the world has made us think that as we get older, we’re stuck in our ways or it gets harder to find our person,” she said on a June episode. “I just think you get smarter and you know yourself better, and you have the capability to shift the place you choose from in a way now [that you didn’t have in years prior].”

Bush and Harris have not publicly announced their relationship.