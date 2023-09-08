Sophie Turner's net worth in 2023 is $10 million. Sophie Turner is a British actress best known for her role in Game of Thrones. Let's take a look at Sophie Turner's net worth in 2023.

From growing up in the United Kingdom to starring as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, Turner has come a long way in her career. Sophie Turner's net worth in 2023 sits at $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Sophie Turner was born on February 21st, 1996, in Northhampton, England, United Kingdom. She studied at Warwick Prep School before taking secondary education at The King's High School for Girls.

At the age of three, Turner was a member of the Playbox Theatre Company. This was the start of her acting career, which peaked with her role as Sansa Stark in the successful TV series Game of Thrones. In the dramatic series, she played a vital role in making the character come to life.

Game of Thrones was highly regarded as one of the world's most popular shows. During its final season, Game of Thrones had at least 13.6 million viewers. The series would go on to win 59 Primetime Emmy Awards. Personally, Turner earned a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards. She was also nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series.

Sophie Turner's work outside of Game of Thrones

Turner has had success outside of the popular HBO franchise. Appearing in films and TV shows such as Another Me, Barely Lethal and The Thirteenth Tale.

However, Sophie had another big break when she joined the X-Men franchise as Jean Grey. She made her debut in X-Men: Apocalypse, released in 2016, acting alongside stars such as James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence. The film ended up earning $533 million across the world. In 2019, Sophie reprised her role as Jean Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Turner is also set to to star in a drama TV series, titled Joan.

Sophie Turner's brand partnerships

In 2017, Turner signed to be the face of Wella Professionals as their Global Brand Ambassador. She was also recognized as one of the faces of luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton. She even went as far as wearing the brand for her wedding to Joe Jonas. Emma Stone was paid $12.8 million for the same brand partnership with Louis Vuitton, according to Cosmopolitan, so it is safe to assume that Turner received the same type of deal.

Turner has 14.3 million followers on Instagram, so her brand partnership opportunities will likely continue to grow.

Sophie Turner's personal life

Turner began dating Joe Jonas in 2016 after he slid a direct message to Turner's Instagram. The couple would date until 2019 when they had an impromptu wedding celebration in Las Vegas. They decided to have a bigger ceremony in Le Chateau de Torreau in France. In following years, the couple welcomed two daughters into the world.

Turner was also featured in a Jonas Brothers music video alongside Joe, Kevin Jones, Nick Jonas and their respective partners.

Unfortunately, according to a joint Instagram statement on September 5th, 2023, Turner and Joe Jonas confirmed that they will be filing for a divorce. There was much speculation that the relationship was headed in this direction, so the couple's confirmation wasn't a surprise to the public.

While Turner's personal future has been thrown into question with her divorce, her success as an actress should mean the sky is the limit for her professional future. It remains to be seen whether there will be more X-Men movies, but if so, Turner is set to continue reprising her role in the popular franchise. She also has projects yet to be released that are generating buzz, so check back in a few years to see how much her net worth has grown. Nevertheless, were you surprised with Sophie Turner's net worth in 2023?