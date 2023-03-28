Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

With the WWE heading to Los Angeles for Wrestlemania 39, they are utilizing, to great effect, the readily available Hollywood connection to promote the Showcase of the Immortals. In a few promotional parody skits, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch played The Joker and Batman, respectively, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford played the iconic couple in Titanic, and Rhea Ripley paid tribute to Eleven from Stranger Things. But with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline surely won’t be outdone, given their status as the current top dogs in the WWE.

In the WWE’s most recent promotional video, Reigns, along with his special counsel Paul Heyman and members of his family Jey and Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, parodied one of the most iconic scenes from one of the most iconic movies of all time, “Goodfellas”: a scene of hilarious misunderstanding between Ray Liotta’s Henry Hill and Joe Pesci’s Tommy DeVito.

Of course, when the Tribal Chief speaks, his special counsel has no choice but to acknowledge him, so it’s no surprise that Paul Heyman reacted this way to Roman Reigns’ joke.

Nevertheless, it’s Solo Sikoa — the man who debuted during Clash at the Castle, the Usos’ younger brother, the Bloodline’s enforcer — who stole the show with such an understated gag at the end. Those who follow the WWE religiously know that Sikoa isn’t one for words. He usually uses a Samoan Spike down the throat of whomever stands in his way to convey what he means.

While it’s daft to read too much into the connections between the current standing of the Bloodline as well as how the movie they parodied ended, there could very well be parallels between the two that come to the forefront within the coming weeks.

As one would recall, Goodfellas ended with Henry Hill selling out his former associates Jimmy Conway and Paulie Cicero, while Tommy DeVito had already bitten the dust before incarceration even became a possibility.

With the Bloodline having run the WWE for the greater part of the past two years, their downfall seems to be inevitable, and their reign could very well come to an end when they put everything on the line at Wrestlemania 39.