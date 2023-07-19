The first wave of Soul Fighter is here! Check out Soul Fighter Samira, Sett, Lux, Pyke, and Naafiri, along with the ported Star Guardian Senna.

Soul Fighter

“Their souls awaken by trial: one fought on a battlefield or in the very trenches of the mind. Each is granted unique abilities reflective of their nature and the power to conjure forth the very essence of their spirit. Some hone their strength, temper it with training… Others will use it only as a weapon to destroy. They are… SOUL FIGHTERS!”

Soul Fighter Samira, Soul Fighter Sett, Soul Fighter Lux, Soul Fighter Pyke, Prestige Soul Fighter Pyke, Soul Fighter Naafiri, and Star Guardian Senna will be available July 20, 2023 at 20:00 UTC.

These skins were added with the League of Legends Patch 13.14 update. These are also the skins that each champion are on in their own respective Cameo appearances in the Arena game mode. Five more skins are on the way, slated for a release on Patch 13.15.

Soul Fighter Sett – 1350 RP

“This fighter is here to prove that fists CAN be the answer to everything! That is, assuming the question of everything is ‘how does one person win the most local tourneys in recorded history?' And he's not just doing it to look good—though that is a nice bonus—he's rising up the ranks to soul fightin' legend to make his momma proud. It's Sssssett!”

The splash art for the skin is using the unique art style with a shading that is meant to make it look more cartoon-y. Sett is depicted mid-uppercut, a classic fighting game move. Of course, he has his smug and confident face on as he is executing his move. The skin line’s theme is fighting games, and Sett fits in perfectly with this thematic.

The lineart heavy artstyle is subdued in-game, but does not completely lose it. It doesn’t stand out too much compared to other skins and the Summoner’s Rift itself. The hit effects feel incredibly satisfying both visually and audibly. The sound of Sett's punches and kicks is very meaty, and the visual effects are clear and easy to see. Sett’s main fantasy is his physical strength, and this skin does a good job of representing that. He looks and feels like a powerful fighter, especially with his empowered auto attacks from Q and his fully stacked W. The ultimate feels a little underwhelming, but it seems to have been remedied as per the Post-PBE comments:

Updated the Haymaker (W) “Full Grit” visuals to increase its active state readability.

Increased the visual impact “oomph” of The Show Stopper (R).

Soul Fighter Samira – 3250 RP (Ultimate)

“A renowned bounty hunter who can't sit still cause she's ALWAYS on the hunt for her next thrill! This weapons master can use every dangerous tool in (and out!) of her arsenal to fight with STYLE in the Tournament of Souls! Our gracious host better sleep with one eye open, because rumor has it this queen wants to collect his crown! Make way for… SAMIRA!”

Soul Fighter Samira features an animated splash art as an Ultimate skin. She dual-wields red and blue laser guns, and the background is darker to make the guns stand out more. The splash art is also drawn with the iconic art style prominently seen in fighting games, paying lots of attention to VFX.

Unique to her, Soul Fighter Samira boasts special damage numbers and effects on minion kills that make her gameplay feel more satisfying. The incorporation of HUD effects based on her Style stacks adds a level of coolness to the skin, putting extra adrenaline in those high-octane moments.

When she secures a Pentakill, the spotlight literally shines on her, elevating the feeling of accomplishment and making sure everybody in the game has the achievement shoved in their faces. The skin, unfortunately, does not feature any obvious transformations and, on top of borrowing some animations from base Samira, has caused the community to criticize the pricing for Soul Fighter Samira.

Post-PBE comments:

VFX All SF Samira-based damage now triggers the unique damage numbers. Items and special buffs still use the base damage numbers. Adjusted the threshold for her taunt to be: 0, 3, 6, 9, 12, 15, & 18. Added a bit more flare to the Recall for a little more spice, as well as her Respawn. Added a bit more flare to her auto-attacks to give a more powerful feel. Added a special burst of flames and sparks when landing the killing blow on a minion.



Soul Fighter Lux – 1350 RP

“On the run from her family, and she figured the best place to hide would be ON TV?! Seriously though, folks, this lady has some trauma… and we all know the ring is *the* place to work that out! Now, if I was a betting man—and I am—I'd say she'd use that soul's desire to make her drama disappear. It's Lux!”

Post-PBE Updates:

Added additional particle VFX to her ult, feathers to tie in with her wings

Adjusted the saturation of the model to be closer to the splash and better blend tonally with her VFX

Adjusted/thinned Soul Flame effects on the staff

Bug fix: Fixed an issue with the recall causing the training robot to occasionally linger too long Thanks again for the extra notes, see you on the Rift!



Soul Fighter Naafiri – 1350 RP

“Failed experiment! DEMA DOG! The Four-legged Fighter! This… creature… has almost as many titles as it does separate entities it can summon! Does it want revenge on its former masters? To take over the world? I don't know! I'm no dog mind reader! It's…. Naafiri!”

Soul Fighter Pyke – 1350 RP

“This un-alived assailer has unfinished business: duking it out in the ring! Now, I can't say if returning from the dead proves the existence of the “Lands Beyond.” (I don't get paid enough to PONDER MY EXISTENCE!) But if rumors are true, and this fighter's friend brought him back from the brink… then we're in for a HELL of a fight! Here's Pyke!”

Post-PBE comments:

reduced abruptness of music fragments played after kills by Death from Below (R)

(notable bugfix) Ghostwater Dive (W) SFX no longer ends prematurely from enemy POV

Prestige Soul Fighter Pyke

“Pyke's fashion-forward fit impresses not only the rich and famous at the Gala of Souls, but all those watching at home—and his fans from the Lands Beyond. The edgy aesthetics and glossy flame motifs all but guarantee him a spot on the list of any discerning judge. After all, if Pyke's not on your list, you'll end up on his…”

Post-PBE comments:

Character inking on lash art should be now more consistently applied

Pykes cape on splash art now better matches in game look

Pauldrons’ material was updated to look more like crystals instead of solid gold. However, this also removes inking from the pauldrons

Star Guardian Senna – 1350 RP

“Years spent battling the darkness alone has strengthened Senna's resolve, but it also hardened her heart. After all, when you're a Star Guardian, you know losing loved ones is inevitable. Still, she'll keep fighting now, harder than ever. Reuniting her new friend Xayah with her evil ex-boyfriend is a powerful motivator.”

Post-PBE comments:

Added additional sparkles, most prominently in the W but additionally in the Q and autos as well. Adjusted her cape for some of her idle animations and transitions to fit better.

Bug: