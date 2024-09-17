ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Week four of the college football season kicks off as South Alabama and App State face off. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a South Alabama-App State prediction and pick.

South Alabama enters the game at 1-2 on the year. They struggled in the first two games of the year. They started with a game against North Texas and would have the lead 19-14 going into the second half. Still, they would allow four touchdowns in the third quarter, and North Texas would win the game 52-38. They would then lose 27-20 to South Alabama. Still, they would rebound last week. They would face Northwestern State, and take an 80-10 lead into the third quarter when they decided to shorten the game. Still, it would be an 87-10 victory over Northwestern State.

Meanwhile, App State is 2-1 on the year. They opened with a win over East Tennessee State. It was close early, sitting at 17-10, but App State would score three straight touchdowns to take the easy victory. They would then face Clemson, and be dominated. Clemson put up 66 points on them as App State lost 66-20. Last week, they would face ECU. ECU took the 16-0 early lead, but App State made it 16-14 by the end of the first half. In the third quarter, Makai Jackson scored on a touchdown pass from Joey Aguilar to take the 21-16 lead. ECU would manage a field goal, but App State took a 21-19 victory.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: South Alabama-App State Odds

South Alabama: +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +230

App State: -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -285

Over: 64.5 (-105)

Under: 64.5 (-115)

How to Watch South Alabama vs. App State

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why South Alabama Could Cover The Spread/Win

Gio Lopez has led this South Alabama offense this year. He has completed 41 of 68 passes this year for 689 yards and seven touchdowns. Further, Lopez has not thrown an interceptions but has been sacked twice. Lopez has also run 14 times for 72 yards and a score. He has missed some time during games this year, leading to Bishop Davenport player, but if Lopez can go, he will be the main man for South Alabama.

Meanwhile, Fluff Bothwell has led the backfield. He has 23 carries this year for 243 yards. Further, he has averaged over ten yards per carry while scoring four times this year. Kentrel Bullock has been solid this year as well. He has run 19 times this for 158 yards and two scores. In the receiving game, Jamaal Pritchett has led the way. He has brought in 20 receptions for 286 yards on the year with three scores. Further, Devin Voisin has 13 receptions for 184 yards. Jeremiah Webb rounds out the top receivers. He has just six receptions but for 147 yards and a score.

On defense, Blayne Myrick has been great. He leads the team with 25 tackles while having a pass defended and a forced fumble. South Alabama has not been great at getting pressure on the quarterback. They have just three sacks this year with Maurice Strong Jr., Tyler Thomas, and Jordan Norman all having a sack. South Alabama also has three interceptions on the year. Amarion Fortenberry has one with two passes defended, while Chrystyile Caldwell brought his interception back for a touchdown. South Alabama has also recovered two fumbles.

Why App State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Joey Aguilar has led the offense for App State. He has completed 72 of 124 passes this year for 964 yards. Further, he has five touchdown passes. Still, he has been sacked twice while throwing two interceptions. Aguilar has also run the ball 15 times for 44 yards and two touchdowns on the year. The rushing game has not been a huge part of the offense for App State. Anderson Castle has led the way. He has 33 rushes for 148 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, wide receiver Makai Jackson has three rushes for 71 yards and a score.

Jackson has also been solid in the receiving game. He is third on the team in receiving this year with 14 receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Eli Wilson also has two receiving touchdowns, coming in with ten receptions and 122 yards. Kaedin Robinson leads the way in receiving this year. He has 18 receptions for 290 yards on the year but has not scored. Further, Christian Horn has also been a big play threat. He has 11 receptions on the year for 244 yards and a score. Horn is averaging 22.2 yards per reception, but has an 83-yard reception on the year.

Caden Sullivan has led the way on defense. He leads the team with 21 tackles for the year, while also leading the team in tackles for a loss. Thomas Davis has also been solid in rushing the passes. He has 2.5 sacks this year to lead the team. App State has seven sacks in three games this year, with Derrell Farrar, Joshua Donald, Montez Kelley, and Cahari Haynes all having sacks.

Final South Alabama-App State Prediction & Pick

South Alabama looked solid last week, but that was against a bad Northwestern State team. App State has been blown out once this year, but that was against Clemson. App State is the more talented team and will be able to score plenty against this South Alabama defense. Take App State to cover in this one.

Final South Alabama-App State Prediction & Pick: App State -7.5 (-115)