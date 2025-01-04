South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley reached another major milestone Thursday night, securing her 200th career SEC victory with an 83-52 win over Missouri. The Gamecocks remain undefeated in conference play this season and extended their SEC-record conference winning streak to 48 games.

Staley’s SEC record now stands at 200-55, making her the active wins leader in the conference. She trails only former Georgia head coach Andy Landers (273 wins) and legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt (306 wins) on the all-time list. Her career conference winning percentage of .784 is second only to Summitt’s .874 among coaches with at least three seasons in the SEC.

Expand Tweet

Staley’s first SEC win came on Jan. 22, 2009, in a 76-67 road victory over Ole Miss, according to Chris Wellbaum of On3. That season, South Carolina finished just 2-12 in conference play, but the program quickly improved under her leadership. By the 2011-12 season, the Gamecocks had earned their first NCAA Tournament berth of the Staley era, and they have since become one of the nation’s most dominant programs.

Her 50th SEC victory came in February 2014 against Kentucky, a game in which Aleighsa Welch scored her 1,000th career point. By 2018, Staley hit the 100-win mark with a 71-63 victory over Auburn, led by standout performances from A’ja Wilson and Ty Harris. The 150th win came during the 2020-21 season, when South Carolina defeated LSU 66-59 in an empty arena due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Reaching the 200-win milestone was far less dramatic, as South Carolina dominated Missouri from start to finish. The victory further cements the Gamecocks' place as the SEC’s premier program under Staley’s leadership. She has also set a new conference standard with an average of 12.4 SEC wins per season, the highest in league history.

With the Gamecocks remaining a national championship contender, Staley continues to add to an already historic coaching career. South Carolina will look to extend its SEC streak when it returns to action next week.