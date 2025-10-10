With the Maryland basketball team now led by head coach Buzz Williams, who is entering his first year with the program after being with Texas A&M since 2019, the unit is ready to make an impact this upcoming season. As the Maryland basketball team and Williams have utilized the transfer portal and other measures to improve the team, the effect of coaching style has undoubtedly been felt.

Elijah Saunders and Mike Coit would speak to Andy Katz as part of Big 10 Media Day, where the analyst would poke fun that the morning of the interview, the players took part in practice. When Saunders was asked about it, he didn't hesitate to say the one word to describe the session.

“Physical,” Saunders said, via the team's official X, formerly Twitter, page. “I feel like every day is physical when you play for Buzz Williams, but it's been a lot of work. It's probably been the hardest I've worked since I've been in college. But the experience, it's been amazing.”

The senior forward is a transfer from the University of Virginia, looking to make a huge rift on the Terrapins, as even Williams spoke about how well-rounded as a player and a person he is, according to 247 Sports.

“I like Elijah Saunders. I love who he is as a human. Tough-minded. Tough competitor. High IQ as a person and as a player. But his skill set to, Dave's question, we have to find ways to have him involved on offense and defense,” Williams said.

Maryland football's Buzz Williams leads a physical style

With the Maryland basketball team finding players through the transfer portal like Myles Rice and Saunders, another is graduate student David “Diggy” Coit. He would also speak about the coaching style of Williams, agreeing with his teammate about it being physical, but also mentioning how beneficial it is, calling it “a blessing.”

“I would say the same. This is definitely the hardest I've worked, but the most connected group I've been with, the most connected coaching staff I've ever been with, been challenged so much mentally,” Coit said. “More than physical as well too, just a lot of mental challenges and being uncomfortable, being pushed to a limit, so it's been a blessing. It's been great.”

At any rate, the Terrapins are looking to further improve after finishing with a 27-9 record and getting as far as the Sweet Sixteen in the national tournament, but losing to the eventual champions in the Florida Gators. Maryland's first game is on Nov. 3 against Coppin State.