James Worthy had quite the decorative run with the Los Angeles Lakers. Worthy won 3 NBA Championships in twelve seasons and was a seven-time All-Star. He had many battles with other NBA stars, but one sticks out like a sore thumb. Dennis Rodman was one of Worthy's greatest foes. In a recent discussion with former NBA player Matt Barnes, Worthy recalled a funny memory involving Rodman.

James Worthy believes Dennis Rodman was an on-the-court, psychological menace

First, Worthy praised Rodman for his play and tactics:

“He was bad, man. Dennis was a machine. He could guard anybody on the floor. He had the psychological [tactics] to get in your head”, Worthy said via SHOWTIME Basketball.

Worthy then continued with an entertaining story. He said, “Before the game, you'd give him a dap. He squeezed my [backside] a little too [much]. It wasn't like let's go [and have a good game].”

Clearly, Dennis Rodman had a way of taking players out of their headspace. James Worthy admitted he thought about Rodman's pre-game actions while they were playing. The amazing thing was Rodman had the psychological effect while dominating the game defensively and on the boards.

Many current NBA players have tried to emulate the same tactics. For example, Patrick Beverly and Draymond Green have special ways to pester opponents. In fact, Draymond Green might be the closest resemblance to Dennis Rodman in the modern day. Neither player has the same effect though.

Few players in the NBA can dominate players mentally while grabbing what James Worthy describes as “every offensive rebound there is.”

As the new season starts up, perhaps a player of Rodman's stature will headline NBA news.