A 21-17 loss to Illinois in the 2024 Citrus Bowl denied South Carolina football their first 10-plus-win season since 2013. Kyle Kennard's departure will make it difficult for the Gamecocks to replicate their success in the unforgiving SEC, but positivity is abound in Columbia. Fans have multiple reasons to feel confident about the future, but not as many as they had on Monday.

Four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. is decommitting from South Carolina, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. He ranks ninth in his position group in the 2026 recruiting class and was a potential candidate to fill Kennard's big shoes in the coming years. Colton first pledged his devotion to the program in April but will now likely take aim at another Power Four school.

The Newnan, Georgia resident received an offer from Florida State earlier in January and visited Tennessee last year, so he has options. His change of heart is somewhat surprising given the defensive promise the Gamecocks exhibited in 2024 (12th fewest points per game allowed), but Colton obviously thinks there are bigger opportunities for personal advancement elsewhere. Beamer knows how this game works. He cannot whimper. It is time to counter.

South Carolina football is focused on staying stout for 2025

Although LaNorris Sellers' return bodes well for the offense, this team's ceiling is probably heavily tied to its defensive foundation. Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner and Consensus All-American Kyle Kennard led South Carolina to a red-hot finish to the regular season. His 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss will be sorely missed next season.

Beamer and his staff need to figure out how to maintain the Gamecocks' stingy presence going forward. Dylan Stewart is a big part of that blueprint following a standout freshman campaign that included six and a half sacks and three forced fumbles. Rodney Colton Jr. no longer factors into their plans, though.

The 6-foot-1 LB has much to mull over, and so too does South Carolina football. They have fared well in the transfer portal of late, adding linebackers Andrew Jones (SWAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year) and Justin Okoronkwo and running back Rahsul Faison. Those moves ought to buy the team some trust with fans.

But there is little margin for error in the SEC. South Carolina will try to stay active in the wake of Colton's switch.