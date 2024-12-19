Despite narrowly missing out on a surprise bid into the College Football Playoff, it became clear during the 2024 season that South Carolina is a football program on the rise. Shane Beamer and company finished the season with six consecutive wins, some of them over high-quality opponents, to finish at 9-3 as one of the hottest teams in college football.

Now, the task this offseason for Beamer and company is to take that next step from a legitimate threat each and every Saturday to one of the top teams in the SEC. Nowadays in college football, that quest starts in the transfer portal. South Carolina made a huge addition in the portal on Wednesday when former Grambling linebacker Andrew Jones committed to the Gamecocks, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

Jones was sone of the most productive linebackers in the country at any level let season. He recorded 122 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble in 2024 on his way to a number of accolades. At the end of the season, Jones was awarded the co-Defensive Player of the Year award in the SWAC and a SWAC All-American honor.

Andrew Jones gives South Carolina a presence in the middle of its defense that should help it against some of the more physical teams in the SEC next season, With Jones there to clean up the mess in the run game, the Gamecocks' talented secondary can make plays in the back end. Beamer can also elect to use Jones as a blitzer, which he can be very effective at as shown by his three sacks.

South Carolina will be a force to be reckoned with next season as quarterback LaNorris Sellers is expected to be back in Columbia barring a stunning portal move. Sellers is still a very young quarterback, so he should improve as a passer over the offseason to go along with his dynamic, explosive running ability.

If the South Carolina offense is even more dangerous next season with an improved version of Sellers and the defense also gets better with Jones manning the middle, the Gamecocks will feel like they have a great chance to reach the College Football Playoff at the end of the 2025 season.