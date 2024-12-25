South Carolina compiled its best season in over a decade in 2024, unexpectedly forcing itself into the College Football Playoff conversation. The program was defined by its stingy Kyle Kennard-led defense, but the rapid development of freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers enabled the Gamecocks to become one of the hottest teams in the country to end the season.

Fans will be thrilled to know this game-changer is staying in Columbia. Sellers and South Carolina have agreed to a new name, image and likeness deal, per On3. His $2.7 million NIL valuation ranks in the top-10 in all of college athletics. Translation: head coach Shane Beamer has a star under center.

LaNorris Sellers has helped South Carolina football enjoy one heck of a run

Sellers started the season as more of a rusher rather than a passer but got more comfortable in the pocket as the year progressed. He earned Third-Team All-SEC and SEC Freshman of the Year honors after throwing for 2,274 yards and 17 touchdowns (seven interceptions, 64.9 completion percentage) while racking up another 655 yards and seven scores on the ground.

His emergence ironically began in an Oct. 12 loss to Alabama, which is the last time the Gamecocks suffered a defeat. Sellers tossed a brutal interception to spoil any hopes of a comeback, but he still showed remarkable resolve in Tuscaloosa. The Florence native eclipsed 230 passing yards in each of the next four games, posting a career-high 353 to go along with five touchdowns versus Missouri.

Sellers continued to lean on his legs when necessary, though, running wild all over Clemson in the regular season finale (166 rushing yards and two TDs). He amazingly weaved his way into the end zone to stun the Tigers and deliver South Carolina its biggest win of the year. Beamer and the entire community are counting on him to bring the program to even greater heights in 2025.

Although former four-star recruit Air Noland just transferred to the Gamecocks, LaNorris Sellers is tapped to be the igniter this fan base is craving. And he is being paid quite well to do it. South Carolina's NIL collective has been busy and will look to stay active in the coming weeks.

But first, Sellers and company look to close out 2024 with one more win. They battle Illinois in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve.