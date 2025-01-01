There was plenty of drama during the Illinois Fighting Illini's 21-17 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks at the Citrus Bowl, but there were also some fireworks pregame in the form of … a wedding on the field. Yes, that's right, a couple got married at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

See for yourself:

Cheez-Its are delicious, so they have a point there. But wait, it gets even better:

This is true love:

The Citrus Bowl fans weren't only treated to a wedding but also a terrific college football game featuring some theatrics involving the coaches. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema engaged in a unique defensive substitution strategy to mess with South Carolina's offense, and it clearly got under Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer's skin throughout the game.

Things came to a head in the third quarter when Bielema openly trolled Beamer and the South Carolina sideline with a substitution signal during an injury timeout. Beamer went berserk and had to be restrained as he pointed and shouted in Bielema's direction. There were no flags thrown on either coach or anybody else.

This whole scene led into a dramatic fourth quarter that saw multiple lead changes. After the Gamecocks took a 17-14 lead early in the fourth quarter moments after the fiasco, the Fighting Illini marched down the field on a long drive to retake a 21-17 lead. South Carolina then drove deep into Illinois territory before turning the ball over on downs. Bielema's squad proceeded to salt the game away with a long run by Citrus Bowl MVP Josh McCray.

Hopefully the happy couple enjoyed the game. They certainly saw a good one! They also got to see Illinois secure a 10-win season for the first time since 2001, so they have that going for them.