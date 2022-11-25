Published November 25, 2022

By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Clemson Tigers. Check out our college football odds series for our South Carolina Clemson prediction and pick.

The Clemson Tigers still have a path to the College Football Playoff. They need help, but the path is certainly there. The Tigers need TCU or USC to lose. If one of those two teams loses, Clemson can slide in behind Georgia, the Ohio State-Michigan winner, and one of TCU or USC. If both TCU and USC lose, Clemson will make the playoff if it wins out. Clemson would be in even if LSU upsets Georgia in the SEC Championship Game to make the playoff and give the SEC two teams. If TCU and USC both lose, the playoff would consist of Georgia and LSU, the Ohio State-Michigan winner, and Clemson, provided that Dabo Swinney’s team beats South Carolina here and then North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game. It’s an exciting time for Clemson, knowing how brutal and difficult last season was. The Tigers aren’t nearly as imposing or overwhelming as they were under Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, but this year, they have won the challenging games the 2021 team probably would have lost. Clemson’s ability to make crunch-time plays surfaced in an overtime win over Wake Forest and in a come-from-behind victory over Syracuse. Now the Tigers try to handle their Palmetto State rivalry game against a team which knows a thing or two about knocking an opponent out of the College Football Playoff.

The South Carolina Gamecocks made sure Tennessee would not be part of the playoff conversation over the next two weeks. The Gamecocks hammered the Vols 63-38, scoring 21 points in the first and fourth quarters and rolling up 35 first-half points to humiliate the Tennessee defense. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler had struggled for the vast majority of the season. On one magical night, he played at a far higher level than what he displayed at any previous point in 2022. Rattler was throwing the ball all over the yard and hitting downfield passes. He established an early rhythm and remained locked in the whole night. South Carolina relentlessly attacked Tennessee down the field. South Carolina’s passing game roared to life after two and a half months of pronounced struggles. South Carolina had previously suffered when it threw the ball in larger numbers. On this night, everything changed. This creates a fascinating backdrop to the clash with Clemson, a team which has a far better defense than Tennessee does. Can South Carolina impose its will on Clemson, or will this matchup turn out very differently for Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks?

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the South Carolina-Clemson College Football odds.

College Football Odds: South Carolina-Clemson Odds

South Carolina Gamecocks: +14.5 (-115)

Clemson Tigers: -14.5 (-105)

Over: 51.5 (-114)

Under: 51.5 (-106)

Why South Carolina Could Cover the Spread

The Gamecocks are entering this game with confidence, as is Spencer Rattler. We know that Rattler is talented, but he just didn’t show it for most of the season. Now that he has delivered a big performance against a good opponent, the light might come on for him. A mentally reborn Rattler makes South Carolina extra dangerous. Also realize Clemson’s offense is not especially strong, and the point spread is very large.

Why Clemson Could Cover the Spread

Clemson is a far, far better defensive team than Tennessee. The Tigers are going to punish Spencer Rattler and immediately send a message that there will be no free points or easy touchdown drives in this game. If Clemson gets three turnovers from Rattler, this game will unravel, and the Tigers will win big.

Final South Carolina-Clemson Prediction & Pick

Spencer Rattler playing with renewed confidence is a game-changer for South Carolina. The Gamecocks might not win outright, but they should be able to stay within two touchdowns of Clemson.

Final South Carolina-Clemson Prediction & Pick: South Carolina +14.5