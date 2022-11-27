Published November 27, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.

Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney was all class after the game, though, as he congratulated the other side for winning the matchup, but also expressed how tough it must be for the seniors on his team to lose that way in their final regular-season game in college (via Chapel Fowler of The State).

“You’ve gotta congratulate Shane (Beamer) and South Carolina … your heart breaks. This is a game you never ever wanna lose … There’s probably a reason nobody’s won eight in a row (in the series) … My heart breaks for those seniors — tough way to finish the regular season but, man, I love those guys”

By losing to Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks, Clemson football also saw its 40-game win streak at home at Memorial Stadium end. It wasn’t a good weekend for the Tigers, who finish the regular season with a 10-2 overall record but with still a spotless 8-0 ACC slate.

Clemson football will just have to shake off the bitter taste of that loss in its mouth, as the Tigers now prepare for the 2022 ACC Championship Game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.