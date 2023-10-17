The South Carolina Gamecocks have had a disappointing college football season so far. After posting a winning record during the 2022-23 season, the South Carolina football team sits at the bottom of the SEC East after their loss to the Florida Gators. The matchup was close, but the Florida football squad came out on top. Understandably, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was upset after the loss. He kicked an object after the game out of frustration. Now, he has a broken foot, per On3.com.

Frustrations boil over for the South Carolina football program

The Gamecocks had multiple chances to keep their lead against Florida. QB Spencer Rattler had a great day. He threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns with only one interception. South Carolina just needed to get a few more stops on defense to cut Florida's momentum.

That was not the case, as the Gators came back from being down 10 points in the fourth quarter to win the game. Gram Mertz stepped up to the plate and threw for 423 yards and three TDs. He helped Florida hand the Gamecocks their fourth loss of the season.

Shane Beamer does not believe his method of venting his frustrations was acceptable, but his actions were in good faith. This is what he said about his kick to an (unidentified) object that injured him:

“I care about these kids. I was frustrated I didn't do enough to get us over the hump,” Beamer said to an On3 reporter.

Were his frustrations worth breaking his foot? If Beamer could find a way to turn the Gamecocks season around, he would likely be more than happy to break bones. Hopefully, the South Carolina football program can find some light and get wins in the loaded SEC Conference.