Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

South Carolina football’s Spencer Rattler definitely doesn’t miss the Oklahoma Sooners or their fans. Rattler, a former five-star recruit of the Sooners, transferred to the Gamecocks back in December of 2021 in search of a starting job. During a recent appearance on the Barstool Sports podcast Bussin’ With the Boys, Rattler was asked if Oklahoma fans will try to “claim him” if he is a successful quarterback once he makes it to the NFL.

Rattler bluntly replied, “I hope not,” per On3 Sports.

Well, that’s a great way for Rattler to make sure that Oklahoma fans don’t claim him!

In all seriousness, the South Carolina football quarterback clearly still has hard feelings towards the Sooners for how his 2021 season played out.

After throwing for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns while leading the Sooners to a Cotton Bowl victory in 2020, Rattler took a bit of a step back and lost his starting job to now-Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

So incensed was Rattler with how his Oklahoma football tenure ended that he called it a “toxic situation” just a few months after his transfer.

Now, with South Carolina football, Rattler is coming off a solid season that saw him throw for over 3000 yards and 18 touchdowns while helping the Gamecocks advance to the Gator Bowl, where they were bested by Notre Dame.

Rattler, who was weighing a potential entry into the 2023 NFL Draft, announced his intention to return to South Carolina in 2023.

Still with a sour taste in his mouth about Oklahoma, Rattler should be driven to deliver a stellar season for South Carolina football.

And Oklahoma fans will likely be driven to never claim the Gamecocks star after his recent comments.