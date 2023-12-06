Let's make a prediction for this in-state rivalry between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum.

It's a battle of two undefeated teams from the same state when South Carolina and Clemson meet for their annual non-conference matchup. It is time to continue our college basketball odds series with a South Carolina-Clemson prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

South Carolina is 7-0 for the first time in seven years and the eighth time in program history. This will be the first true road game of the season for South Carolina. They have notable wins against Grand Canyon, Virginia Tech, and DePaul. Meechie Johnson leads the team with 17.9 points per game, with B.J. Mack close behind, averaging 16.7. Lamont Paris is faring much better in his second season as head coach, as he led the Gamecocks to an 11-21 record last season. This game will be a test for South Carolina, as much of their struggles came on the road last season. This will be the perfect test to see if they have learned from their road team shortcomings. They have recent success to build on against the Tigers, beating Clemson 60-58 at home.

Clemson is also 7-0 but has shown they can win on the road, with four wins coming away from home. Clemson has won as road underdogs in their last two games, beating Alabama by eight points and Pitt by nine. The Littlejohn Coliseum will be ready to welcome their in-state rivals tonight, as Clemson is coming home on a hot streak and ready to avenge their loss in the rivalry game last season.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: South Carolina-Clemson Odds

South Carolina: +8.5 (-110)

Clemson: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Clemson

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread

The Gamecocks are outperforming everyone's expectations this season, going 7-0 for the first time in seven years. After a down year last season, South Carolina is back on the rise after a successful summer in the transfer portal by Lamont Paris. He has built a more experienced demonstrating excellent offensive fundamentals and a more exciting offense than in years past. For bettors, the more impactful win/loss record for the Gamecocks is their 7-0 mark against the spread. This is a testament to how big of a turnaround the team has had. Oddsmakers are usually the first people to catch up when a team is under or overperforming, but in the rare cases when we can catch them slipping, we get situations where teams are 7-0 against the spread.

South Carolina beat Clemson last season by two points on home court. An improved team this season should be able to stay within the number. Clemson will likely get payback on Wednesday night and beat the Gamecocks, but it shouldn't be by more than eight points. Clemson has also been the favorite in three straight matchups between these two teams, but South Carolina has won outright in two of them.

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread

Clemson is riding a hot streak right now that is likely spurred by the disrespect of being a 23-win team last season and failing to make the NCAA tournament. They are 7-0 to begin the season and coming off upset victories over Alabama and Pitt. Bettors can look at the fact that they beat these teams by eight and nine points to talk themselves into the fact that they should be able to beat South Carolina by a lot more, being 8.5-point favorites.

Final South Carolina-Clemson Prediction & Pick

South Carolina has been a hot team from three-point range this season, hitting 9.4 threes per game at a 40.2% rate. They reached their pinnacle on Friday night against George Washington, breaking a school record with 18 three-pointers. Clemson has also been excelling from three, hitting 10.3 per game at a 40.7% rate. South Carolina is averaging 76.7 points per game, and Clemson averages 80.3. These teams typically have slow-paced, inefficient offenses, which has led to nine of the last ten games going under the total. It has been a culture shift for both teams, as they are now improved on the offensive end and not as efficient defensively. 139.5 is the second-highest total between these two teams in the last ten years. However, despite the oddsmakers expecting more points than usual, the total may still not be high enough.

The oddsmakers have been having trouble figuring out South Carolina this season. They were a poor team a year ago, but a successful run in the transfer portal has made them a much more experienced team on both ends of the court. They have been mispriced in almost every game, and it's hard to believe that it will change in this matchup. South Carolina has proven them wrong so far, going 7-0 against the spread, and is a lot more evenly matched with Clemson than the +8.5 number would suggest.

Two 7-0 teams with equally impressive wins and a rivalry game. It all equals what is likely to be a closely contested matchup. Let's hope the oddsmakers are still catching up to South Carolina's resurgence.

Final South Carolina-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Over 139.5 (-110) and South Carolina +8.5 (-110)